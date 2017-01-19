Unlikely hero saves the day at Rocky Branch

But before leaving, something felt wrong, something in the air.

“It didn't feel right, seemed cooler than normal,” Hanson said. “The temperature was slightly off.”

Curious and concerned, Hanson decided to inspect the school's boiler room. There, it was ice cold instead of pleasantly warm.

The boiler's control valves showed very low water pressure — a very bad sign.

Hot water circulates through HVAC piping to keep the school heated. Without adequate water pressure, the furnace had switched off.

Hanson phoned the district's building maintenance number. Then she began a room-by-room search.

It wasn't long before she came upon hot water gushing out of a burst coil from an HVAC air handler in the ceiling of the school's library office near the computer hub.

The water was spurting through ceiling tiles onto carpeting, walls, shelving, instructional materials, Chromebooks, software material, DVDs and paperwork.

In all, $4,500 damage was done by the pipe burst.

But it could have been much worse if not for the efforts of Hanson, now in her third year as a Rocky Branch custodian.

Principal Chuck Eaton, who was also called to Rocky Branch to deal with the mess, said the school district is fortunate to have dedicated workers like Hanson.

“She had a gut feeling something wasn't right and was willing to investigate even though it was late and the end of her shift,” Eaton said. “Then she stayed on for hours helping with the cleanup. I don't think we got out of here until 2 a.m.

“What Janel did was above and beyond the call of duty. This could have been a huge issue. We had another day of school on Friday before winter break, and we might have had to close if she hadn't caught this leak so quickly and called for help.”

Eaton said the school district puts its trust in people like Hanson to keep schools safe and secure. Hanson's swift actions, he said, show how that trust was more than earned.

While the high school has a major HVAC problem with faulty piping, Eaton said Rocky Branch has never had a water leak with damage in his 18 years as principal.

“It's very uncommon,” he said.

Eaton said the leak — again, more like a geyser — probably started a half hour before it was detected. Had it gone on all night, the water damage would have been more costly and the unheated school would have had to close for classes.

Hanson, who grew up in Ellsworth and now lives in Beldenville, said of her actions: “It's nice that I caught it, but I wish I could have done it even sooner.”

Superintendent Jamie Benson said extreme winter cold set off the the leak.

“It was discovered that severe cold outdoor temperatures froze open a roof vent which, in turn, caused the copper pipe to freeze, expand and burst,” he said. “Had this leak continued all night, it would have resulted in significant damage.

“Janel knows her building and knew something was wrong...She was conscientious and smart enough to look into the problem and then responded swiftly and appropriately.”

Eaton said Hanson, along with district maintenance workers Mark Otto, Andy Cernohous and Art Tobin, all saved the day for Rocky Branch.

“We were able to maintain our regular day, no school loss for our students and their families,” he said. “We do have heroes behind the scenes making sure the show goes on.”

Monday night Hanson was publicly recognized by the school board at its regular meeting for her role in saving the day at Rocky Branch.