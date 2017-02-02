Riding shotgun with Sgt. Koranda

A police officer has to be prepared for anything, at any time. Including a reporter going along for the ride Tuesday, Jan. 24.

For 12 years, Koranda has patrolled Pierce County roads when the weather is at its worst and some people even worse yet.

Koranda is one of three patrol officers on duty at a given time. Officers work 12-hour shifts.

He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, stocky, with hands that are rough to the touch, like they’ve been busy at a construction site.

Underneath his tan officer uniform his chest is puffed up like a superhero, mainly because of his bulletproof vest, but also his broad shoulders.

His utility belt is full of different things, everything from his taser and pistol to a flashlight and multiple-purpose tool.

Koranda carries himself like a bodybuilder, with a certain bravado. However, when it comes to defending himself against people on the job, Koranda likens himself to a person in sales.

“I sell them not to fight with me,” Koranda said.

Along with his usual police duties, Koranda teaches fellow officers Defense and Arrest Tactics (D.A.A.T). Koranda takes pride in teaching the class and worries the media doesn’t give as much attention to officers’ training as it does to officers using force in the field.

“Nobody wants to use their guns,” Koranda said.

He doesn’t have it out for the press who cover these types of instances; rather, he understands that not all police officers have the same mindset as he. Officers on one end of the spectrum aren’t necessarily the type of officer with which he wants to work. An officer, in Koranda’s mind, should stay between passive and aggressive.

“We’re always dealing with people,” Koranda said. “We as officers need to remember that.”

Koranda goes as far as to say that officers “should be judged” by their work, but sometimes there are misconceptions.

Aside from the philosophical dealings of today’s culture and police work, in the first two hours of the ridealong, Koranda pointed out the importance of his squad car, calling it “my office” on more than one occasion.

He’s not far off.

The squad’s interior, which will gain more mileage in one year than the average citizen’s car in five years, is littered with items.

The caged-in back seat where people are arrested/detained is empty. The other seat, which is open, has files, safety vests and two unloaded weapons: one a bean-bag shooting shotgun and an AR-15.

The trunk contains everything from road safety-related items to Project Lifesaver equipment, an initiative that Koranda feels doesn’t get enough attention for its importance.

Underneath a few totes is an unloaded shotgun with the chamber open inside a carrying case. Not every officer is allowed to carry an extra one. Koranda is authorized to do so.

On the driver’s side, Koranda has access to extra cartridges for his AR-15 and taser and his laptop.

This laptop is a godsend, giving Koranda and other officers the capability to find each other on a GPS map, locate 911 calls, write reports and look up people.

“It’s hard to find systems that are good like this,” Koranda said.

After a few hours of police force training and vehicle inspection, it’s time to hit the road.

It’s 11:30 a.m. It’s important to note the time because at noon, Koranda has to be at Spring Valley Elementary to help Deputy Allen Wojcik with a D.A.R.E graduation. Koranda is thrilled.

Over the scanner, Koranda receives a call from dispatch reporting a rollover near Grange Hall. Two individuals. No injuries.

However, the two in the accident claim they were run off the road by another vehicle. An added dimension of challenge to Koranda’s job.

He notes how often they receieve frantic calls with sometimes little to no information, but they must dissect the situation entirely.

Quickly, Koranda turns on his lights and sirens but mentions in these situations, an officer must travel with “due regard.” This concept means an officer, while traveling at dangerous speeds, must take into account other drivers on the road. Some might not move onto the shoulder and an officer can’t drive recklessly.

The squad quickly goes from 55 miles per hour to 87. There is little traffic on the roads.

“We need to stabilize the scene,” Koranda said since he will be the first officer present.

After that, Koranda said the regular steps are: first, see if anyone is injured. Second, prevent other injuries. Third, determine if there was a crime.

Upon arriving to the scene, the tire marks on the gravel shoulder were deep grooves, showing the car’s initial entry into the ditch.

The car rolled out of the ditch, over a barbed wired fence, into a field. It’s mutilated, with broken windows, a door stuck open, and the front end smashed in with chunks of dirt stuck in the headlight.

Koranda exited his car to see the two involved in the crash, a young boy and his father. The father was visibly shaken, breathing rapidly and quickly. Immediately, Koranda placed his hand on the man’s shoulder, consoling him.

This is what police officers do for a living. They put themselves out there to help people, risking their own lives to make sure the safety of others is realized. With even an accident this minor, the results could’ve been vastly different. The unknown is always present in Koranda’s life.

Koranda had both individuals fill out a sheet describing the situation, trying to understand what exactly happened.

Along with due regard, a common word used in the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is “discretion.”

Koranda calls it “the most important tool we have.”

It’s difficult for officers to have the same discretion in situations. Officers are sometimes criticized for showing human emotions. People would “like to see us act like robots,” Koranda said. But he sees discretion as an important tool because it separates humans from robots, being able to make certain, quick decisions in areas that aren’t black and white.

By 12:30 p.m., other officers were on scene, the two involved in the rollover had calmed down, and the car was out of the ditch. On to the D.A.R.E presentation.

After pulling up to Spring Valley Elementary school, a bus full of children from Elmwood poured out. The fifth grade classes from each school were being recognized for their hard work.

Wojcik and Koranda coordinate about six D.A.R.E. graduations per year. Each one, according to Koranda, is more important than the next.

Wojcik spoke first in a gym filled with staff, students and parents excited to see their children graduate from the 12-week D.A.R.E program.

Koranda also spoke briefly. He was mainly there to assist and handed out certificates with the rest of the faculty.

He wasn’t just going through the motions. Koranda believes in the D.A.R.E program.

After shaking hands with around 70 excited children, Koranda mingled with parents and faculty, never losing his smile.

Koranda was excited to be among the people, to show that a police officer doesn’t have to only be associated with something bad.

Shaking hands with people isn’t necessarily what Koranda does on a day-to-day basis, but in a sense it is.

This is what police officers like Koranda do for a living.

They monitor the streets of counties, cities and townships. While they might not always appear to be working, they are.

“If I’m sitting in my car and I can get one person to slow down, then I’m doing my job,” Koranda said.