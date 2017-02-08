Kellen Langer is Firefighter of the Year

Langer himself officially joined the fire department in July 2011.

Langer’s great uncle, Greg Langer; his grandfather, Gary Langer; and his father, Brent Langer, have all served as members of the Ellsworth Fire Department.

Langer fondly recalls days spent with his father as a child down at the station, climbing in and out of the giant red trucks for which he’d someday be responsible.

Langer’s father was his greatest role model related to the job and he dedicated himself to a life of public service. Langer’s always on call at the fire department but is also a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Langer said he’s “always had a knack” for public service, and his goal is to help someone every day.

The Ellsworth Firefighter of the Year award was presented Saturday, Jan. 21; Langer said he wasn’t aware he had won the award. First Assistant Randy Brickner said Langer is more than deserving of the award.

“(Langer’s) a selfless firefighter that wants to do what’s best for his county,” Brickner said.

Brickner said the decision was easy, looking at the hours spent in Stevens Point at classes, the work he does for interior firefighting, and helping others become educated on the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

Now, Langer joins his father and grandpa as a winner of the award and said winning was a “good sense of accomplishment.”

Langer is 25 years old and doesn’t have any children yet. But when he does, Langer guarantees that public service and the Ellsworth Fire Department will be in their lives, just like his dad did for him.