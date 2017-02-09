"I look at the daily things that no one stops to look at because we're so caught up in our daily lives," Dorau said.

The Herald first became acquainted with Dorau when her mother, Chrissy Dorau, submitted her daughter's photos to the Herald's weekly Facebook cover photo of the week contest. Last semester, Dorau took a photography class at PHS under the direction of teacher Brian Koenig.

Her mother said it's not uncommon for Dorau to "dart out the door" of their town of Oak Grove home to "capture that moment in time."

"I like sunsets and animals like other people," Dorau smiled. "But I love live shots like flowers blowing in the wind."

Her photography passion ignited when she started following a Twin Cities college student's photography on Instagram.

"I learned I have a different eye than she does and that's OK," Dorau said of picking up her first camera. "She inspired me to try. If she can take such cool photos in the Twin Cities, then I can take them here too."

Downtown Prescott and the Mississippi and St. Croix riverfronts are two of her favorite spots to photograph. She also has plenty of subjects at her rural Oak Grove home, such as the deer she caught bounding over a fence. She said no one in her family, which includes siblings PHS junior Madison and fourth-grader Aiden, is really into photography. It's something she picked up on her own.

"My goal is to inspire the younger generation to just start somewhere," Dorau said. "Start with a disposable. I started with a really basic digital."

Currently Dorau uses a Nikon D3-200.

"But no matter the equipment I have, it will never be the same" as anyone else, such as her Instagrom idol, she said. And that's fine.

The teen has already shot two weddings in her young career: her neighbor's daughter's and her friend's. She plans to be a yearbook photographer for the school when she's a senior.

Readers may be surprised that Dorau's career aspirations are not strictly photography; the daughter of Chrissy and Ron Dorau wants to be a chiropractor.

"But when I have kids, I'll never stop taking pictures," Dorau said. "It's not stressful to me because I love it so much."

And that's why pursuing photography as a side business may be in her future.

You can follow Dorau on Instagram at RileyDorau2 or on Facebook at Riley Kate Dorau, where albums of her work are displayed. Also, turn to page 2B to see Dorau's coverage of the Prescott Dance Team's win in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 4.