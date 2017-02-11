Finding your roots: Oak Grove Township

Oak Grove Township was set off from the Town(ship) of Prescott in 1857, but the history of the area starts much earlier.

Nearly 40 Indian mounds were mapped in what would become the City of Prescott. Several more groups of mounds were discovered along the ridge above the Mississippi River. Archaeologists have dated these to 1000-1200 A.D. and connected them to the Native Americans at Cahokia, Ill.

The first white people in the area were soldiers from Ft. Snelling. The future Prescott saw the earliest settlement with a fur trading post run by a few soldiers in the 1830s when this area was still considered St. Croix County.

Philander Prescott was foremost among these men and acted as an interpreter at Ft. Snelling in dealings with the Dakota peoples.

He continued his store at Prescott and in 1840, was granted permission to operate a ferry across the St. Croix River. For a horse and buggy, the charge was 75 cents and 50 cents for a horse with a rider.

The first post office was established in 1840 as “Mouth of the St. Croix,” later renamed “Elizabeth” and finally Prescott in 1852.

According to “A History of Prescott, Wisconsin,” when James M. Bailey came to this area in 1849 he wrote, “The winter of 1849-1850 found only 11 families in the Township of Elizabeth, and but three families in what is now the Village of Prescott.”

Missionary Denton began a school in 1847, but the first actual school house wasn’t built until 1857.

The first frame house was built in Prescott by William Schaser; Mrs. William Schaser was the first white woman in the area. The first child born was Eliza Schaser, daughter of William.

The first marriage was that of G.W. McMurphy to a Miss Rice. The first death was that of W.S. Lockwood in 1847.

In 1850, Philander Prescott approved the plat of the village of Prescott. Philander Prescott was killed during the Dakota War at New Uim in 1862 when he was sent there to intervene.

Reverend Richard Hall arrived at Prescott in 1850 and began preaching in the area as a circuit rider. He went as far as Rush River and Martell. In 1852, he helped organize a Congregational Church at Prescott.

The Baptists, Episcopals and Methodists all had congregations within a year. Others soon followed.

In 1853 when Pierce County was formed, everything centered on Prescott. Prescott was the county seat and the location of the county courts and jail.

In September 1855, Charles E. Young began publishing the first newspaper, The Prescott Paraclete. The county fairs began at River Falls in 1856 but moved to Prescott in 1859.

In 1857, the Wisconsin Legislature passed a bill making Prescott officially the “City of Prescott.” Once elections to city offices were completed in May, the City of Prescott was a complete governmental unit and not part of any township.

By 1875, the population of Prescott had grown to 1,132 with another 899 people living in Oak Grove Township.

Big River was one of the earliest named places in Pierce County. Some accounts say it was named in 1801 during an expedition led by Zebulon Pike. While travelling up the Mississippi, Pike saw a wide mouth of what he believed to be a “big river.” On closer inspection, it proved to be only a creek but the name stuck.

A gristmill was operated on the southern end of the “river” for many years by Jones & Comstock.

By 1858, a post office named “Big River” was established on the upper end of the creek with John Castle as postmaster. A post office existed at Big River off and on until it closed for good in 1903. Big River had a blacksmith shop and general store as well.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church began in 1861 when Rev. James Stehle first had Divine Services in the home of Peter Fasbender. By 1862, a log church was completed. By 1865, the congregation grew considerably and a new frame church was built in 1875. This building is still used although it has had considerable remodeling.

Early church members included the Simon, Miley, Daly, Seifert, Firner, Boetzel, Manion, Klein, Armbruster, Killian, Thom, Frye and Nopp families.

A Presbyterian congregation also organized at Big River in the 1870s. The church was destroyed by a tornado in 1922 and never rebuilt.

Another group of Germans settled in the middle of Oak Grove Township. By 1860, they organized into a Lutheran congregation first served by Rev. August Blumer who rode in from Shakopee, Minn., every six weeks. They were first known as Trinity Lutheran Church, then the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oak Grove, and finally St. John’s United Church of Christ. They met in various homes until 1862 when a frame church was erected on land, donated by Fred Mercord in Section 16.

The church was sold to Oak Grove Township in 1891 to be used as a town hall and was replaced with a bigger building that is still in use today. Charter members included Fred Mercord, Frank Buschmann, Franz Eichman, Fred Endorf, John & George Giebler, Ernest Geister, Fred Meier, Carl Struve and George Wolf.

A short distance away in Section 18, another group of Germans constructed a German Methodist Church. Little is known of this church although a cemetery is still seen along 570th Avenue near where the church stood on what was H. Hammon property in 1876.

It wasn’t until 1886 that the railroad arrived to Oak Grove. The Burlington line built a bridge across the river at Prescott and followed the river south. Electricity was first introduced in the City of Prescott in 1898 but didn’t reach rural areas until the 1930s. The modern age had arrived.

Early settlers to Oak Grove Township include the Thing brothers, John M. Rice, William Schaser, Mr. Rissue, Cornelison brothers, James Bailey, Henry Weyh, Michael Rock, John Murphy, Miner brothers, J. Wenzel, E. Heckerl, D. Daill, M. Beeler, John and Peter Misgen, Joseph and Jacob Baker, John Murphy, G. McMurphy, J. Gillig, J. Schommer, J. Dauser, August Kempf, T. Tobias, Harnsberger brothers, Hart Boughton and G.W. McMurphy. John Beardsley arrived in 1853.

In 1854, several families arrived from Ohio: the Stirratts, Davises, Ashbaughs, Albrights and others.

If you have an ancestor who settled in Oak Grove Township by 1880, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos of families, farms and businesses for a summer 2017 exhibit Pioneers in Pierce County.

We are also looking for photos of the Big River store; the Big River blacksmith shop; the first St. John’s UCC church; the Bailey, Harding/Manion, Wayside, Sandhill and Lafayette Schools; the German Methodist Church; the catholic school which was along County Road O; Big River Presbyterian Church; and the Big River mill. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273- 0118 and leave your contact info.

