ARC is there for those in need

The nonprofit organization began in 2008 because churches in the area were struggling to keep up with the requests of those in need.

Basing ARC off of St. Croix County’s Operation H.E.L.P. model, one of the founders and current board member Ronna Ellis said the churches’ struggle was due to a lack of organization.

“There was not a good way to track who was coming in for help and how often,” Ellis said. “Sometimes some people were receiving more than they needed and other times the pot was empty.”

Ellis, a sociology and criminal justice graduate from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, volunteered for Operation H.E.L.P. before starting ARC.

Fellow board member Sharon Schulze was a public health nurse in Pierce County for many years and joined ARC when its reach expanded to Ellsworth in 2013. Schulze, a representative from English Lutheran Church, said ARC still works closely with churches.

“The churches are really our spine,” Schulze said. “I think we benefit the churches; it’s a two street. We benefit the churches as much as the churches benefit us.”

Last year, ARC provided 988 total services for families and individuals in River Falls and Ellsworth. Help ranged from paying for a tank of gas, to utilities, to laundry.

ARC is run 100 percent by volunteers with people standing by to help. According to Ellis and Schulze, keeping it strictly volunteer with no office building has helped keep costs down.

“Sometimes I find it quite disappointing that, if I donate a dollar, by the time it gets to the person who needs help, there’s only 10 cents left,” Ellis said.

Last year, ARC paid out $53,672 worth of services, while only taking in $1,076; 97 cents of each dollar donated goes to the those in need. ARC is 60 percent funded by churches, with the remaining amount coming from business and individual donations.

Running a nonprofit has been difficult, but thanks to grant writing and a dedicated staff, the organization had their most successful year in 2016.

“We do rely heavily on a pool of very committed telephone volunteers,” Schulze said. “The recruitment of volunteers is a little bit of a challenge but people seem to come through with that.”

Ellis and Schulze said the best way to inquire about volunteering is through ARC’s main phone line.

ARC is an organization that’s local and wants to keep it that way. Ellis said she was recently able to help a family by buying boots for one of the children. The ability to give back and know the child will be able to play on the playground this winter is worth the work they put in.

“For me personally, I think it’s a really grounding thing,” Ellis said. “People are extremely grateful, very appreciative.”

To learn more about ARC, visit http://www.arcriverfalls.org or call 715-338-0755.