A century of living: Eleanor Oltman celebrates 10 decades

Oltman said her earliest recollection is visiting her father at the University of Chicago Rush Medical School.

“I can remember going to see my father on Sundays,” Oltman said.

After finishing school, her father received two jobs offers: one near the Mexico border and one in Wausau, Wis. They chose Wausau.

“They thought that’d be a better place to raise me,” Oltman said.

Oltman grew up in Wausau after moving there at age 3. Oltman said the country was in a “deep depression” and her father’s services were needed desperately, whether people could afford to pay or not.

“There was an elderly Jewish man who didn’t have any money, but he gave my father a bottle of wine,” Oltman said.

Both Oltman’s parents were heavily involved in community service. Her mother, Avery Eastman, volunteered at Hull House, a resettlement community for immigrants.

Oltman wanted to become a teacher. She graduated from UW-Madison and moved to Ellsworth in 1939, where she taught English, speech, directed plays and helped with the school newspaper.

While teaching in Ellsworth, by chance, she ran into the son of the local Ford dealer in town.

“One day, I went to get my mail,” Oltman said. “He persuaded me to stay.”

Ralph Oltman invited her to a “Mic Box Party” in town and she was smitten.

They were married at First Presbyterian Church in Wausau in 1941. That same summer, they began construction on their home in Ellsworth.

Oltman said they bought a farmer’s pasture across the road from Ralph’s parents and began construction. The couple worked hard at building the house with help from some carpenter friends. Oltman even helped sand the original hardwood floors.

After construction on the home was finished, Ralph bought the Ford dealership, but just months later, he enlisted in the Air Force after Pearl Harbor.

When he returned home, the Oltmans welcomed two daughters: Glade and Deb; Oltman was a stay-at-home mom.

That didn’t mean she slowed down. Oltman become involved with the Red Cross bloodmobile, UW-River Falls International Students Club, Pierce County Homemakers and more. She also helped create the Tuesday Bible Study Club at the Ellsworth Senior Center, and ran it for 40 years. The program is still in existence, even though Oltman stepped away in 2011.

She was also a substitute teacher for 16 years in the Ellsworth School District and a teaching assistant at UW-River Falls.

During her time as a substitute teacher, she shared slideshows of her educational travels all over the world. Oltman went to Christian and educational seminars in the United Kingdom, Israel, Greece and many more.

“It was wonderful because I was interested in it,” Oltman said. “When people were sick and couldn’t go to work, I would just choose one or maybe two of my slideshows. There are still people living here and they always thought it was so nice when they had a substitute teacher because they would see the slides.”

Oltman’s husband Ralph celebrated his 100th birthday before he passed away in 2011. Oltman said before his birthday, Ralph suffered a heart attack, so the hospital he was staying in rearranged his room so the family could celebrate with him.

To celebrate her own milestone, Oltman plans to see her family in Stillwater, Minn., and have dinner at a restaurant. She will have lunch on her actual birthday with her seven caretakers.

The best advice that Oltman can give to people has been something she’s tried to do her entire life.

“Well, I’ve always tried to be helpful to people,” she said.