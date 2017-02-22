Dog rescue off ledge takes group effort

At her home in Diamond Bluff, a wooded area leads up to the side of a cliff. A cliff that's steep, almost at a 45 degree angle.

Vaneck decided the best course of action was to text her neighbor, being that he owns two dogs. After receiving word her neighbors' dogs were fine, Vaneck called the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

"We responded to a woman at noon saying there was a dog howling and she couldn't see it," Deputy Jean Spletstoser said.

Spletstoser and her partner walked the woods with Vaneck trying to find the howling dog, but when officers came, the dog stopped howling.

"Twenty minutes after they left, it started again," Vaneck said.

With her fellow neighbors hearing the loud cries, a group of people began investigating, seeing if they could find the dog.

At the same time this was occurring, another search for two missing bulldogs was underway. Word had spread about the howling dog and people searching for the missing bulldogs began gathering around the Vaneck property.

By chance, when she was standing in the street, with neighbors and community members calling for the bulldogs, a flashlight happened to hit a dog's tags.

The dog was 20 to 30 feet above the ground on a ledge, with no way up nor down.

"I overheard one of the officers say to each other, 'we should call fire,'" Vaneck said.

Spletstoser said she wasn't sure if the Ellsworth Fire Department knew how to get the dog down.

Randy Brickner of the Ellsworth Fire Department wasn't sure either.

"We didn't know what it was," Brickner said. "But we do what we can."

After receiving word about a dog being found in Diamond Bluff, Ryan Ferguson, who lives about two miles away, arrived to the scene and told officers he believed it was his dog.

His dog had gone missing after being at the groomer's the previous day.

Spletstoser said Ferguson was emotional and almost had tears in his eyes.

Brickner and other EFSA members went on top of the hill and began culminating a plan to get Bud, a black lab, down. However, the fire department couldn't see the dog and had to be guided to the ledge from people looking on in the street holding huge spotlights.

"We couldn't see the dog right away," Brickner said.

Michael Brickner and Will Schroeder put on harnesses and scaled down the rock wall, around 240 feet, according to Brickner.

Brickner said they weren't rappelling down the cliff, but used ropes to guide themselves down the cliffside to get as close to Bud as possible.

After a couple of hours, Bud was brought to safety. The two firefighters harnessed the dog to bring him back into the arms of his owner, Ferguson. While no one knows how the dog made it up on the ledge, he escaped the ordeal unscathed.

Brickner said they've never done an exercise like this before, only in training have they practiced.

Vaneck said it was the efforts of the community, Ellsworth Fire Department, and Spletstoser that need to be praised.

"This whole road was filled with neighbors and friends," Vaneck said. "This dog has nine lives."