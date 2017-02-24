Finding your roots: Rock Elm Township

Rock Elm Township was broken off from El Paso Township and organized May 30, 1865. The first meeting was held at the home of John Pickett. The following were elected: Town Clerk James M. Clark, Board Chair John Whipp, Supervisors James Chase and Francis A. Whicher, Assessor James Clark and Justice of the Peace John Brown.

After several suggestions for a township name, J.H. O’Connor proposed the name Rock Elm. The name “Rock Elm” was confusing at first. Rock Elm was the township, but there was also a Rock Elm post office and a village known as Rock Elm Centre nearby.

The Rock Elm post office eventually became Waverly and Rock Elm Centre became Rock Elm. By 1876, the population of Rock Elm Township had reached 799.

The first two families that came into the township were Joseph H. O’Connor and Zera E. Pickett, both settling in Section 20 in the spring of 1861. It was here the first log cabin was built and the first ground cleared in Rock Elm Township.

The first wheat in the township was planted in Section 20 by Joseph O’Connor. John Brown threshed the field with a flail, receiving every seventh bushel as his pay. Brown had the first ox team. Myron O’Connor, born Dec. 28, 1863, was the first white child born.

The first church service was held at the house of Zery Pickett with The Rev. John Holt officiating.

The first store was kept by Joy Chase. Tea was $1.35 a pound, sheeting 60 cents per yard, and salt 2 cents a pound; he had a hard time getting and keeping items in stock.

The first deaths were those of Louisa O’Connor in June 1865; her sister Annazette died two weeks later; and their mother Maryette Van Schoonhoven O’Connor died in January 1866. All died of diptheria. They were buried on the O’Connor farm, which became the first cemetery in the township. Some of the old stones can still be seen from Highway 72.

Rock Elm Centre grew to be a fairly large village. The post office was established in 1868 and changed to Rock Elm in 1881.

By 1876, there was a large hotel, the Hawn House, run by Mrs. Charles Hawn. Her husband operated a large lumber manufacturing operation. According to his ad, he was the “Manufacturer of Lumber, Bent, Sled and Cutter Material, Wagon Gears, etc.” Hawn had a planing mill, a rotary jig saw, and a feed grist mill, all under one roof.

S.J. Fox owned a general store that sold dry goods, clothing and hardware. A second general store run by E.R. Condit sold groceries, dry goods, boots, shoes and crockery.

Dr. Wilson, a physician and surgeon, had offices at the edge of the village. J.P. Whipp was the proprietor of a furniture and undertaker shop. There was also a blacksmith shop, a wagon shop, a millinery store, and a school. A Methodist congregation was organized in 1883.

Rock Elm/Waverly was on the border of Rock Elm and El Paso Townships. A post office was established in 1863 under the name Rock Elm.

The first settlers in the area were the Christian Wilkens family. The first frame house was built by Philip Kelley. The George Bowen family was another early family.

In 1876, the Waverly Hotel was well known. There was also a general store which operated as the Rock Elm post office. Dr. M.C. Thompson served the community. The school was used for the first church services. More businesses existed but no information was available.

Post offices were also set up at Exile and Farmhill. Hannah Ezard was the first postmaster at Exile, working out of her home. A store and school existed here also. Farmhill established a post Office in 1889 with William Young as the first postmaster. He operated the post office out of his store. The community had a blacksmith shop, two stores, a cream skimming station and a Catholic church.

Rock Elm Township was often referred to as being in the “Big Woods” due to large stands of hardwood trees. Early settlers had to cut their way through forested ground, clearing trees to create farmland. Many trees were 3 feet and more across. Often the stumps were left and just farmed around.

Creating farmland was tremendously hard work and ongoing for many years since only 2 to 3 acres of land were cleared each winter. Oxen were the work animals of choice as they were much hardier than horses. Most of the first businesses in Rock Elm dealt with timber, especially the Hawn Co., which ran several sawmills around the township. Plum Creek, Rock Elm Creek, Missouri Creek and numerous small creeks provided water.

Another lucrative business in the area was ginseng. William Fedderly was an early buyer of ginseng and other medicinal plants, saving people a 25-30 mile walk to the nearest town to sell their wares.

The Ingalls family is perhaps the most famous pioneer family of Rock Elm. Langford and Laura Ingalls, grandparents of Laura Ingalls Wilder (author of Little House in the Big Woods), farmed in Section 26. Several aunts lived in the area. Uncle James Ingalls lived in Section 7 of Union Township. The log cabin Laura wrote about was just into Pepin County north of Lund, still in the “Big Woods.”

One of the more interesting stories of Rock Elm Township involves part of the Ingalls family. Laura Lodocia “Docia” Ingalls, sister to Charles and aunt of Laura, married a young Swiss homesteader named August Waldvogal. They had one daughter, Lena, born Feb. 7, 1867.

August and Docia farmed in the Big Woods of the township and August also worked as paymaster for a lumber camp or saw mill. He kept the payroll money at his house. As the Pierce County Herald reported on May 14, 1868, one night August heard men outside his house and thought they were coming to rob him. He warned them to stay away and then fired; one man was hit and later died.

“Shooting affray; we are informed that a shooting affray took place at Rock Elm on Saturday night last. About 10:00 August Waldvogel shot a man named Goodenough. The weapon used was a shotgun heavily loaded with shot. The entire charge taking effect in the face and breast of the unfortunate victim at the distance of about ten paces. Mr. Goodenough was immediately cared for, but the wounds received were fatal. He lingered in agony until Monday morning, when death delivered him from his suffering. He leaves a widow and child to mourn the loss of a husband and father.

“August Waldvogel has been placed under arrest and his examination to have taken place yesterday before Esq. Crumby of Rock Elm.”

This case of Laura Ingalls’ uncle was the first murder in Rock Elm Township and caused much difference of opinion with many feeling he was just protecting his property. No mention is made of why the men were outside August and Docia’s house that fatal night.

August was jailed at Prescott until his trial. Bail was set at $10,000. He was found guilty of manslaughter and sent to Waupun prison for eight years. His daughter Lena was about a year old at the time and shortly after the shooting, wife Docia gave birth to a son.

The victim was Milo Goodenough. He and his wife Rosanna along with a small child named Flora were homesteading 80 acres in Section 28.

Around 1875, Docia divorced August and married Hiram Forbes. Hiram, Docia and the children went first to the Dakotas and then farther west.

A number of pioneer settlers met at the home of Charles Hawn on the evening of Feb. 15, 1866 to organize a society they named ”The Pioneer Settlers of Rock Elm Township.” They continued to meet and keep records of settlers until the organization included the children of pioneers, and today, descendants of pioneers. They kept lists of who arrived each year through the 1860s. These are the pioneer settlers:

1861 — Zery Pickett, Joseph O’Connor

1862 — Charles Potter

1863 — Wm. Shellito, J. Collett, J. Cooke, E. Cooke, W. Kirkland, E. Herman, J. Alexander, J. Miles, R. Spencer, F. Rodewald, J. Chase, A. Cooke, L. Campbell, H. Kirkland, A. Whitcher, J. Clark, S. Dickerson, P. Kelly

1864 — A. Chase, L. O’Connor, J.M. Coon, J. Van Schoonhoven, C. Van Schoonhoven, J. Whipp, J. Courto, W. Keyser, A. Butler, E. Bard, H. O’Connor, J. Shellito, Wm. Dunham, M. Hanvelt, P. Blakely, D. Chase, M. O’Connor, C. O’Connor, Dr. Leir, E. Brown, J. Brown, A. Fox, D. Fox, J. Ailport, A. Ailport, D. Bates, Wm. Tripp, S. Greer, Wm. Rector, Wm. Turner, A. Keyser

1865 — Wm. Craig, Wm. McMahon, W.H. Mott, D. Lammers, A. Waldvogel, D. Scott, Wm. Silkworth, S. Arnold, J. Stouff, J. Granger, G. Ferguson, L. Weldon, P. Kellogg, Wm. Miles, J. McHenry, A. Helman, C. Keyser, Harvey P. Ingalls, H. Bell, H. Lansing, J. Lansing, H.Turner, Wm. Maxwell, A. Pooler, H. Brittell, G. Otley, W. McIntyre, J. Rector, H. Weldon, M. Guest, H. Kreinbrink, D. Porter, C. Crumby

1866 — M. Maxwell, J. Goodenough, Wm. McNeil, J. McMahon, G. Jackson, L. Smith, J. Kelly, J. McDonald, F. Moody, S. Penny, W. Campbell, J. Mercer, E. Bores, R. Daily, M. Fox, J. Murray, M. Harris

1867 — A. Bulmer, Wm. Condit, E. Holt, Z. Chidester, L. Grant, O. Grant, H. Lee, J. Wheeler, L.W. Ingalls, J. Ingalls, E. O’Connor, M. Lee, M. Laurent, J. Springstead, O. Churchill, S.J. Fox, D. Eldred, S. Warren, D. Rice, E. Condit, S. Groot, J. Greer, D. White, R. Yates

1868 — G. Smith, I.J. Smith, E. Smith, R. Groot, M. Orton, J. Young, L. Griswold, G. Traynor

If you have an ancestor who was among the pioneer families of Rock Elm Township, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos on early families, farms, businesses, churches and schools for a summer 2017 exhibit on pioneers in Pierce County. We are also looking for pictures of the Farmhill school, the North Rock Elm school, and any early businesses in Waverly, Exile, Rock Elm or Farmhill. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273-0118 and leave your contact info.

