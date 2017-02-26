Grange Hall farm wife known as 'world's best grandma'

Growing up, most of the farm chores were left to her brothers, while Kopp helped her mother with the cooking and cleaning. She enjoyed playing school and paper dolls with her neighbor Grace Nelson G'fall. She read anything she could get her hands on, which continued until her vision failed the past few years.

Once a year, the family would take a trip to Red Wing, which she always looked forward to. Kopp remembers having a very happy home as a child. Her family moved to rural Ellsworth after their home burned to the ground, when she was 8 years old. She graduated from Ellsworth High School.

Marion met her husband, Wayne Kopp, on a blind date. Wayne's brand new car immediately impressed her. They married in 1942 at the Ono Methodist Parsonage. Marion and Wayne bought the farm just down the road from the Ono Methodist Church, in Grange Hall, where her son (Gail) and grandson (Kevin) continue to farm now. Marion worked hard on the farm raising chickens, being a homemaker and running a business setting hair for her neighbors. She had two children, Sandra (Kane) and Gail.

Marion was very active in the Ono United Methodist Church, especially when it came to the noon Ladies Aid meals. She made many friends through the church, including the one and only Janice Saueressig.

Marion and Wayne moved off of the home farm when Gail married in 1982, though she still came to the farm each day to help Gail with evening milkings and feeding the calves. And, there was sure to be some sort of brownies, cake or cookies left in the milk house. In the summer, everyone on the farm looked forward to her ice cold lemonade and chocolate cake under the shade tree between loads of hay or along the field road.

Like a true farmer, Wayne never really retired from farming. However, he and Marion did manage some time away from the farm to travel in their later years. Some of their adventures included trips to California, Nashville, Tenn., a Caribbean cruise, and many trips to the North Shore. Marion's other hobbies included baking, knitting, cross-stitch, reading and scrapbooking. They also enjoyed playing cards with their friends, especially Max and Vivian Kopp, Bud and Lenis Kane, Milo and Genevieve Scheide, and Rollie and Madelyn Brown.

Marion held the title for World's Best Grandma. She babysat for her grandchildren before they entered school. Days were filled with make-up parties, dress up, baking, picnics, playing school or board games, and seemingly endless back tickles. She was always very patient and it was doubtful that she ever said no to anything At Thanksgiving, Marion spoiled each of her grandchildren with his/her own favorite kind of pie — homemade, of course.

She lost her daughter Sandra to breast cancer in 2001. Wayne and Marion were married for 60 years, before Wayne passed away in 2003. Marion continued to mow her own lawn and stoke the wood fire, until she was 85 years old, with the help of her very special neighbors and best friends Paul and Kathy Bechel. Marion spent five years at the Brookview Apartments before coming to the PCCC after her 90th birthday. She met lots of new friends and enjoys her time in her apartment.

Marion has always had an empathetic listening ear for her family and friends and was sure to always send them off with some good advice...and a full stomach!