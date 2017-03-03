Finding your roots: Salem Township

Salem Township was organized Jan. 13, 1862 with C. C. Carpenter, Eben White and H.J. Shults as supervisors.

The first settlers were Jeremiah Fuller and W. Wells, both arriving in 1846.

The first white child born was Sarah Fuller and the first death was that of John McCleary on Sept. 2, 1863.

The first school was organized in 1857 with Thompson McCleary as teacher.

The first marriage was that of Harvey Seeley and Mrs. Kate McKinstry.

The first post office was known as Rush River in May 1860 with Joseph Seeley as the first postmaster.

Rush River is the most significant waterway in the township and played a large part in early settlement and industry.

The Seeley brothers were the first to have a large herd of cattle by 1856, which they grazed in the Rush River valley. Cattle drives didn’t only exist in the West. These brothers walked their cattle as far as Stillwater to sell them as food for the mill workers. The brothers owned more than 700 acres of land at one point.

Several grist mills and saw mills operated on the Rush providing flour and lumber to the settlers. Salem Township was heavily covered in timber and part of the “Big Woods.”

The hamlets of Ono (later known as Grange Hall) and Brasington were found in Salem Township.

Ono was the largest settlement with a blacksmith shop, two general stores, a creamery and cheese factory, a tinner’s shop, a church, and a couple of sheds to shelter horses in inclement weather.

In 1868 a mail route was established from Maiden Rock to Spring Valley going through the hamlet. This is when a post office was established at one of the stores so a name was needed; M.C. Holt found the name “Ono” in the Bible book of Nehemiah and convinced the committee to use it for the name of the new post office.

In 1878, an organization known as the Farmer’s Grange built a large hall a mile south of Ono. Some of the activities shifted to the Farmer’s Grange hall as it was a good building for meetings. A few years later the church was built on the opposite corner from the Grange hall with “Ono” built into the bricks.

Because of much activity at the Grange hall, the community came to be commonly called “Grange Hall.” Once the post office closed, the businesses at the older site of Ono a mile north faded away. By 1910, all that was left were a small sawmill and store. A few years later even these disappeared when a new larger store was built next to the Grange hall. A fire destroyed the store but it was rebuilt as a locker plant.

Brasington was along the Rush River in Sections 16 and 21. It had a grist and sawmill, a school, a blacksmith shop, a small store and a stage coach stop where food and rooms were available. A post office was established here in November 1889 known as Millberg, but the name was changed to Brasington on Sept. 6, 1890.

John H. Brasington was postmaster of both post offices. He was followed as postmaster by Homer M. White, Beverly White, John Davis and Mary Davis. The post office was closed in September 1904 with mail being sent to Maiden Rock. This is in the same area where the post office of Rush River had been established in September 1858. Postmasters were Ira Carpenter, Joseph Seeley, Jeremiah Fuller and Jacob Sundt. This Rush River post office was discontinued in May 1867.

The village of Herbert was on the line with half in Hartland Township and half in Salem Township. The school and saw mill were in Hartland but the store, post office and blacksmith shop were in Salem Township. Andrew Herbert ran the store and served as postmaster. Charles Romans was the blacksmith but he also manufactured wagons, carriages and sleighs. He also made the “celebrated three roller land roller” and did horseshoeing and repaired farm machinery. F. M. Dodge was the manufacturer of hardwood lumber, table legs, bed slats, railroad ties, and wagon material in 1895.

Some of the early settlers include: L. Bee, T. Boyle, C. & I. Carpenter, J. Brasington, H. Brown, J. & O. Davis, G. & H. Dow, L. Eckert, J. Foley, H. & J. Fuller, G. Hatch, H. Hobbs, D & J. McCleary, J. McClure, H. McKinstry, A. Mead, C. Patterson, P. & J. Peterson, H. Pritchard, J. Pulkey, S. Rose, M. Shults, D. Shellito, J. Walsingham, E. Wells, E. White, C. Wood, F. Zwickey, H. VanSchoonhoven, T. Farrell, E. VanSchoonhoven, O. & I. Wells, J. Prichard, S. Rose, C. Crownhart and L. Ecker.

If your ancestor is among the pioneer families of Salem Township, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. Photos are also needed of Fuller School, Salem (District 3) School, any of the Ono, Brasington and Herbert businesses. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273- 0118 and leave your contact info.

