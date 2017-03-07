Farming and racing: The Richardson way

He was 14 years old when he fell in love with the thrill of the racetrack. He bought a car at age 16 and never looked back while ripping through the mud alongside the roar of stockcars.

Richardson now owns Son-Bow Farms, Inc., near Maiden Rock, which he and wife Kristi bought in 1994. At the time, they had 50 milking cows; they've since expanded to 1,300.

On Feb. 25, Richardson's dirt track car racing hobby was featured on Fox Sports Wisconsin's tourism program "Discover Wisconsin" in a segment titled "Beyond Dairy," which showcases dairy farmers' unique hobbies outside of the dairy industry.

The day of the show's premiere, Richardson said he was receiving text messages from people telling him they saw him on television. He was surprised how the show was even put together.

"I thought it went well," Richardson said. "It's always amazing to me how they can take a whole day — we spent from 10 o'clock in the morning until 9 o'clock that night with them at the race track. Got it all edited down into about a four-and-a-half minute program."

This wasn't his first occasion working with "Discover Wisconsin." Richardson said he'd worked with them a few years prior, mainly as the producer and director of a segment.

In the Feb. 25 episode, "Discover Wisconsin" television host Mariah Haberman got to see how the cars are put together. She even jumped into Richardson's car, the Cow Car.

"Mariah was a real gamer," Richardson said. "We had never met her before...She came out and we were showing her how to do stuff on the car and she's just a real personable gal who really gets into what she's doing."

In a news release about "Beyond Dairy," Haberman said the show would reach about 500,000 viewers across the upper Great Lakes region.

"Smart, unique and full of life — these are just a few of the attributes I'd use to describe Wisconsin dairy farmers," said Haberman. "I left every shoot with enormous pride because this state is home to the best farmers in the nation. I can't wait for the rest of the Midwest to learn a bit more about some of the talents and passions of our Wisconsin dairy farmers."

The Richardsons were approached by the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board about being on the show in order to promote dairy farmers in the state. Richardson, who's a member of the Dairy Promotion Committee in Pierce County, said opportunities to show people what farmers do is important.

"We have to get out there and tell our stories to the public so they know where their food comes from and what's going on," Richardson said. "Anytime we can promote the dairy industry we volunteer to do that."

A family affair

Richardson actually gave up racing for a decade beginning in 1990 to start a family. His wife was not happy about the choice.

"My wife was disappointed when we quit for that 10 years," Richardson said. "She was the inspiration to get back in it when we did."

Richardson returned behind the wheel of the Cow Car with his sons, Jacob, 22, and Jason, 18, who are also invested in racing. Jacob raced go-karts for a few years, while Jason recently started racing Midwest modified stock cars after racing go-karts like his older brother.

The Richardsons are so passionate about racing they opened up a fabrication shop at their home property in 2012, where they build stock cars.

"We literally build a car from scratch," Richardson said.

A mix of long, metal tubes, sheets of aluminum, and tires are all put together to make the engine go. Richardson said they sell between 15 and 20 cars each year and have recently been traveling around the country to see what others are doing. However, other drivers don't want to expose their secrets.

Richardson said when he bought the farm in 1994 he never expected any of this to happen. Before buying the farm, he was an accountant but wanted to get back to the passion that started when he was a young man.

"All my friends were playing baseball and I was putting up hay," Richardson said.

He's spent most of his life behind the wheel of a car or bailing hay but says when it comes to racing, he still gets nervous.

"The day I don't get nervous when I strap into a car I probably should not be in the car," Richardson said. "The nervousness, it's similar to, I would imagine, what any athlete would feel when they're getting ready for a big game. It sharpens your senses, it makes you more aware, it focuses you."

To watch Richardson's "Discover Wisconsin" segment, go to: www.discoverwisconsin.com/destinations/beyond-dairy. "Discover Wisconsin" airs at 10 a.m. Saturdays on Fox Sports North.