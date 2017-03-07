VIDEO: Piece by piece, area silos find new homes

Hank Huber and his dad wondered that same thing.

"My dad and several of our neighbors assumed that upright silos are dead and that no one is using them or wants them anymore," Huber said. "Turns out there is demand in the central part of Wisconsin for upright silos."

That's all well and good, but how can Pierce County silos find new life in central Wisconsin? That's where Mennonite Calvin Weaver and his crew come in.

Weaver has been taking down silos piece-by-piece and moving them since he joined the family business at age 15. He is now 28. The business grew when his dad and neighbors began working together, but eventually his dad took over and then Weaver bought the business from his dad.

He and his crew, which numbers five to six men in the winter, have been around rural Ellsworth for the past month, dismantling silos, loading them onto a semi-trailer and hauling them back to central Wisconsin for eager buyers.

Weaver and his crew drive from Curtiss, Wis., each day, which he estimates is a little more than 100 miles and in good weather, an hour and a half.

"Doing good work is all the advertisement we need," Weaver said. "We're at one farmer's place and it just keeps on spreading. People see us as they drive past. It's all word of mouth."

Storage silos are cylindrical and in this area, typically concrete and 60-to-80 feet tall.

"On average, they're about 60 feet high," Weaver said of the ones taken down in Pierce County. "Most are 70-footers. Not many are higher."

Why do people want them gone? According to Weaver, most farmers in this area are now "cash croppers." He said smaller dairy farms with 50 to 120 cows still want silos. Most of the ones taken down here go to farmers in the Thorp area, about one and a half hours west on State Highway 29.

"They're just in the way and they don't use them," Weaver said. "Some deteriorate around the bottom and will go in another five to 10 years. They don't want to pay the taxes and insurance on them."

Weaver estimates they take down 20 to 30 silos a year. As of March 1, his crew has dismantled nine in Pierce County, but had three more to look at for estimates.

"Some will get put back up," Weaver said. "Not all of them can be put up. We salvage as much as we can. In summer, we build 15 to 20, scattered from Chippewa to Wausau."

Huber said Weaver's crew took down two of his dad's silos last month.

"He had the one sold to a farmer near Abbotsford even before they took it down," Huber said.

Tumbling down

On Wednesday, March 1, Weaver's crew was dismantling a silo at Fetzer Farms in the town of El Paso. That Monday, they'd been working at the O'Connell's farm on Highway 72.

The silos are built with interlocking concrete staves, compressed by exterior steel hoops. Staves are typically placed in a circle, locked with a tongue and groove system, while the hoops are tensioned, providing the primary structural integrity of the structure, according to Marietta Silos.

The crew packs sand 1- to 1.5-feet deep around the base of the silo, to offer a softer landing to the blocks as they fall, hopefully preventing breakage.

The men begin at the top, using a scaffolding system in the silo's interior, with three to four sets of 14- to 20-foot adjustable braces that hold poles to keep everything straight. As they move down the silo ring by ring, the braces and scaffolding can be adjusted. The Fetzer Farms silo will make its way to Thorp most likely, Weaver said.

"We've got to fight the wind today," he said after hauling pallets of staves by payloader to a waiting semi-trailer. He estimates at that point that 20 feet of the 70-foot structure has come down. It takes about four days to put one back up.

Costs vary, depending upon what is salvageable. For more information about Weaver Silo, contact Weaver at 715-223-5551.

