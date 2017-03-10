Finding your roots: Spring Lake Township

The first real activity in the area was when the Eau Galle Company began logging operations on the rivers and creeks around the future Spring Valley and Elmwood areas in 1857.

H.M. Preston worked as a log driver in the 1858 season. During 1859, he helped log out Sections 22, 23, 26, &17; the logs were banked on the point of rocks above Lousy Creek, according to his description in "The Sun." In the summer of 1861, Preston worked as the cook for the crew cleaning the river of logs. The Eau Galle Company finished their work here in the late 1860s. The timber they harvested was primarily elm.

The first actual settler was a bachelor by the name of James Gilmore, who arrived in 1859 and claimed land in Section 6. In 1863, he sold his claim to Alfred Wilcox for $30 and a rifle. Alfred's brother, George Wilcox, claimed the 80 acres where the iron ore smelter would stand in the future.

The first settler in the area with a family was Ole Gardiner in 1861. He settled in Section 22. About 1863, John Francisco arrived and claimed the land on the east side of the river in what would become the village of Spring Valley. The year 1866 saw the arrival of Ephraim Moore, Christ Johnson, and Knut Olson.

By 1867, there were enough children to warrant organizing a school; the first term was held in Alf Wilcox's milk house. Agnes Harriman of Hudson was the first teacher. A log school house was soon built on the river bank in what would become Spring Valley and served as a community hall as well. By 1871, school houses were built in each district and operating at least five months of the year.

Spring Lake Township was officially organized Nov. 10, 1868 with W.D. Akers, Jonas Webb and Levi Hess serving as the first board of supervisors.

The first marriage in Spring Lake Township was that of H.M. Wilcox and Mrs. Kate Rice, of Lake City. The ceremony was performed by W.D. Akers, the first justice of the peace.

The first white child born was a daughter of Ole P. Gardiner. Leota Wilcox's death in 1864 was the first known death.

William Preston operated the first store in the valley. In 1874, Charles King and H.M. Preston bought waterfront from John Francisco and built the first water-powered mill in the township. H.H. Gaarden built and operated a small general store in Spring Valley about 1880. In 1876, H.F. Tousley was advertising himself as proprietor of a shingle and a lumber mill in Section 31. There was a wagon shop and store near Tousley's. These would be part of Olivet.

In Section 25, Baker and Haagenson were operating a saw mill on Kady/Cady Creek in the area that would become Elmwood. The earliest post office in the township was established at Olivet in 1870 with B.H. Preston as postmaster. Olivet is on the western edge of the township, partly in Gilman Township. By 1877, post offices had been established at Spring Valley and Oak Ridge.

The Spring Valley post office was established in June 1870 with George W. Wilcox as its first postmaster. Spring Valley would become a "boom town" with the discovery of iron ore deposits in 1876 by Prof. W.K. Newell. Newell was also responsible for the finding of diamonds and gold along Plum Creek and at Rock Elm.

Newell operated a candy store in Spring Valley during the winter months until he finally left the area in 1900.

Mining of the iron ore didn't begin until 1892 when a spur railroad line of the Chicago, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Omaha Railway was brought in from Woodville providing a way of hauling the ore up out of the valley. A blast furnace was moved in from Black River Falls; the operation was owned by Frank Eagle of the Eagle Iron Company. Initial cost was nearly $200,000. Ownership went through many changes. Henry B. Fiedler was overseer of the smelter during production.

The population of Spring Valley just before the mining began was 300; within a year, the village population was over 1,000. It had a public waterworks, electric lights, hotels, "modern" stores, grain elevators, feed mills, a brickyard, a lumberyard, and two schoolhouses.

Three leading manufacturing plants were operating in the village. The Spring Valley Iron & Ore Company had mines near the village and a furnace with the capacity of 150 tons per day. The Spring Valley Stave & Heading Company employed a number of men. The Spring Valley Iron Works had a machine shop one block from the railroad depot which made iron and brass castings and also did some engine work.

The village officers of 1909 were President Otto Sieberns; Clerk Ed Burghard; Attorney Thomas M. Casey; Treasurer F. Bahr; Fire Chief George Fox; and Chief of Police Sam Mars.

Oak Ridge has an early history in Spring Lake Township. William W. Reed and family claimed 80 acres in 1866. The Reed family were among a group of 60 people who came by wagon train from Marshal County, Indiana in 1866. The train consisted of nine families, nine covered wagons, oxen, horses and a cow. Most of these families settled in Sections 2 and 12, and this area was called the "Indiana Settlement."

The wagon train followed the military road from Southeast Wisconsin as far as Menomonie. From there to the eastern side of Pierce County, it was necessary to chop and clear a way to Spring Lake Township. The road that ran between Sections 1 & 2 and Sections 11 & 12 was long called the Indiana Road.

Among the members of the wagon train were the Karnes, Powell, Reed, Whitaker, Kilgore, Kormican, and two Hathaway families. Two Dawson families arrived later. The families built log shanties each with a fireplace for heating and cooking and these crude structures helped make it through the first winter. Shortly after claiming his land, William Reed set aside land and leased it for a school for 100 years charging only a penny. The Reed School ran until 1960 when it was consolidated with the Elmwood School District.

Oak Ridge was established as a post office in Section 14 in 1873 on William Reed's land with William Reed as postmaster. The post office closed in 1877 but reopened in 1885 with Mason Bennett as postmaster. The post office closed for good in 1888 with mail going to Wilson. Most of the Indiana wagon train people lived their entire lives in the Indiana Settlement in Spring Lake Township.

Elmwood was established as a post office in 1885 with Nathan Utter as the first postmaster. Some of its earliest businesses were Nathan Utter's store with general merchandise; O.W. Groot's store selling dry goods, groceries, boots, shoes and hardware; Kelly & Haagenson's saw mill; C.B. Franklin's blacksmith & wagon shop; C.D. Bryant's general merchandise and buyer of ginseng; and Mead Bailey, justice of the peace and collection agent.

Old Elmwood was north of today's Elmwood, but the area was prone to flooding so gradually the town moved south to higher ground.

Spring Lake Township has Cady Creek and the Eau Galle River crossing the township north to south. As in other townships, these rivers played large roles in settlement and industry. In addition to the rivers, many springs are found all over the township. Cady Creek had many grist mills and saw mills operating on it over the years.

These rivers also provided potential floods. The first major flood after settlements started was in 1894. The flood of 1942 nearly wiped Spring Valley off the map. It was the flood of 1965 that caused an earthen dam to be built, finally controlling the Eau Galle River.

Some early settlers include James Gilmore, Ole P. Gardiner, John Francisco, W.D. Akers, A.M. Wilcox, Charles Beardsley, William Howard, H.M. Preston, Gilbert Waller, Simeon Andrus, John Graham, Lewis Hess, Jack & Tom Kelly, Charles Bailey, Peter Lohn, Michael Tio, Christ Johnson, Hans Nordrum, Peter Vanasse, H.H. Gaarden, Sam Alton, Daniel Hanes, Wm. Reed, Theodore Britton, J. Karnes and Harrison Irish.

