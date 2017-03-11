Lois Lucille Martin was born to Ina “Belle” (Doughty) and Harold “Harry” Martin of Arkansaw on Feb. 28, 1930. As a child, she enjoyed traveling with her parents, visiting with friends and relatives. She was 13 when her baby brother Hal was born.

Martin graduated from Arkansaw High School and went to the State College in Eau Claire. She worked the telephone switchboard for a few years and then worked at the school in Arkansaw for a short time. Martin also worked for the Courier Wedge for more than 25 years.

Martin met her husband, Leslie “Joe” Richardson, at a dance she attended with his sisters. He was literally the boy next door. However, he was much older than she and went off to war. They were married in 1948 at the United Methodist Church in Arkansaw and continued to dance their way through 40 lovely years of marriage. Together they had eight children: first Jacqueline, then Lonnie, Kevin, Arlyn, Kurt, Craig and Perry. (They must have gotten a television). Thirteen years later, along came Stephanie.

Lois and Joe enjoyed dancing the waltz, polkas and square dancing. They danced like they were floating on air. They met a lot of friends along the way, and traveling to Polka fests with their friends became an annual event for them.

In 1960, Lois attended the dedication of the Hiawatha Bridge spanning the Mississippi River in Red Wing. President Eisenhower came to Red Wing to dedicate the bridge. More than 20,000 people attended the event, and the President spoke on Main Street in downtown Red Wing.

Lois was also involved in the Memorial Day Service at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery, Royal Neighbors and Moose Lodge in Eau Claire. Locally, she was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies. She enjoyed going for her Wednesday morning coffee clutch. Whenever/wherever there was something going on, Lois was there.

After the death of her husband in 1990, she and several other ladies from the area spent every Friday night going to area fish fries and then back to the house for a game of cards. In 2006, she moved from one hill in Arkansaw where she had always lived to the “other” hill in Arkansaw. In 2015, the Plum City Care Center became her home.

Lois enjoys visits and phone calls from her kids, 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In her “spare” time, you may find Lois visiting with friends at the Care Center, attending socials and parties, and playing in the drumming group. She loves music and is often the top winner of “Name That Tune.” She always has a listening ear or a smile to share and is a wonderful addition to the Care Center family.