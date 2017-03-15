Master pancake chef retires

The goal was to raise money to pay for the Ellsworth Masonic Center completed that year.

The event proved to be popular, and over the years building loans were repaid and more than $20,000 was raised to support the Masonic Lodge Ellsworth High School scholarship program and other charities.

Since that first event, there have been many changes and improvements. Currently, the menu includes pancakes, courtesy of Perkins in River Falls, sausage links, scrambled eggs with ham, French toast, coffee, milk and juice. One thing that hasn't changed is the "no-charge" policy. There is a glass jar on the serving counter and customers are free to put in whatever they can afford.

The first breakfast was organized by Dennis Donath, who has been in charge ever since. After helping serve more than 6,000 pancakes in 16 years of breakfasts, the next breakfast Sunday, March 19, will be his last.

"I always said I would do this until we got it right," Donath said.

Hancock Lodge (400 High Point Drive, Ellsworth) will host the pancake breakfast and raffle drawing 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. As an added incentive, door prizes will be given out that morning. The raffle drawing will be held shortly after noon. Raffle tickets will be available at the door.

New faces are always welcome and the lodge specializes in serving family groups as well as individuals. Reservations are not necessary. Contact Dennis Donath at 715-262-5484 for more information.