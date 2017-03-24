Finding your roots: Trenton Township

Trenton Township has a long history of Native American settlement. The Mississippian culture had a presence around 1000 — 1200 A.D. and left behind nearly 100 mounds in Sections 3 and 4, now known as the Adams site by archaeologists. Some of these were large effigy, or animal-shaped mounds, which have disappeared in modern times.

Another archaeological site is the "Bow and Arrow" on the bluff between Hager and Bay City. This may have also been crafted by the Mississippian culture.

Modern thinking says it is not a bow and arrow at all but a swan in flight, an often used symbol in the Mississippian mound builders' culture. From about 1400 through the 1800s, Pierce County was a hunting ground for the Dakota and Ojibwe people and the site of many battles. It was primarily the Dakota who were still hunting in the area when settlers arrived.

Wilson Thing was the first settler arriving in 1848. At Thing's Landing, Thing operated a ferry for those needing to get to Minnesota.

By 1852, E.C. Stevens and Mr. Dexter had joined Thing, all who were more or less engaged in selling wood to the passing steamships. According to the History of Goodhue County (1909), Dr. W.W. Sweney arrived in 1852 and knew Thing. Dr. Sweney said Thing was "a very eccentric man, a strict vegetarian, a man of strong prejudices, but moral and upright — a good neighbor and honest man."

He relates a couple stories about Thing that give insight into early life in the area:

"As winter approached, it became necessary for us to look about for a supply of vegetables for winter use, as there were none to be had on this side (the Minnesota side) of the river.

"Upon inquiry, I found that Mr. Thing had planted four to five acres of potatoes, besides some beets and cabbage which later we were able to purchase. The potatoes, however, were not to be obtained by the regular business transaction of cash down. In the first place, they were 'planted on the sod'; that is, two rounds were plowed, the potatoes dropped in the last furrow, and covered by the sod of the next round, and so on.

"The 'Squire's' (Thing) field was in the prairie between Trenton and the bluffs...the tubers were hard to excavate. He wanted help, which was hard to get. We wanted potatoes, and money couldn't buy them. Consequently it was 'root, hog, or die' with us. We went to rooting. A hard day's work unearthed 10 bushels to the man, for which 1 bushel was given as wages.

"I have to this day a very acute appreciation of the pleasant occupation I was then engaged in. Just fancy my getting up at 4 o'clock in the morning, breaking my fast as soon as possible, getting into a canoe with hoe, basket and sack, and paddling to Trenton, then to the field....I never saw sod so tough, potatoes so hard to get and so small when I got them. But as an offset, I have never eaten potatoes of an equal excellence. And I was prouder of the bushels I thus acquired than the biggest buck I ever arrested in his wild career through the woods... Just think of it, the bushels all my own; no gift; not begged, but earned. One hundred bushels torn from the rugged earth, 90 given as a peace offering, but 10 my own for use and dissipation."

Thing was a justice of the peace, the only one for miles around. Sweney told of a widow from Red Wing and a St. Paul man who wished to marry. The year was about 1850. They discovered Rev. J.W. Hancock was absent and friends suggested they travel to Trenton to be married by Mr. Thing. So in a short time the bridal party was traveling by boat to Trenton to find Justice Thing.

When they arrived they found him "busily engaged in the rather feminine occupation of washing two months accumulation of soiled shirts, he being a bachelor at the time, and he was somewhat embarrassed at the sudden eruption into his sanctum."

The bride, however, was "plucky"...she proposed that she and her mother would finish the laundry operation while Thing got ready for his part in the proceeding. This proposition was accepted, and in due time, both the shirt washing and the marriage ceremony were completed to the satisfaction of all concerned.

Trenton Township was organized out of part of Diamond Bluff Township on Nov. 14, 1857. James Akers served as the first chairman of the township. The township had three settlements: Svea, Hager City and Trenton.

Trenton village was platted in 1856 by Thing and Akers as a large village with 12 main streets and 10 cross streets. Trenton village was first called Thing's Landing where Thing operated a ferry service for anyone wishing to cross the Mississippi to Minnesota, and later Mount Pleasant.

When a post office was applied for in May 1856, it was found there already existed Mount Pleasant in Racine County, so the name Pleasant View was used instead. Within two months, the post office name was changed to Trenton. No explanation for the name has been discovered.

In an 1877 business directory, two businesses are listed for Trenton: W. L. Cloyer & Co. were dealers in dry goods, groceries, boots, shoes and hardware and were advertising as buyers of grain at market prices and, in Section 21, A.A. Fisher was the manufacturer of hard and soft wood lumber and made broom handles.

The 1877 plat map shows two other stores in the village of Trenton, a blacksmith shop on the edge of the village, a saw mill on G. Harpster's land in Section 22, and a blacksmith shop in Section 1 on G. Setterberg's 10 acres. Nothing more is known of these various enterprises.

The railroad came through the township in 1886. The Hager City post office was established in 1887 with John Schutte as postmaster. The rise of Hager ended any further chance of Trenton village growing. By 1895, Trenton village was vacated.

The first church in the township was the Swede Lutheran Church organized at Svea in 1875. Svea also had a small general store. By 1895, three other churches had organized: Laurel Presbyterian Church at Hager City, Bethlehem Norsk Church (Bethlehem Lutheran) in Section 12, and the Swedish Mission Friend Church (Bethel Covenant) in Section 3.

With the Mississippi River running along the southern edge, the river has always played a large part in Trenton history. A ferry was operated by Thing that would take someone across the back channel at Thing's landing. Then the ferries would again be needed to get home. Ferries were used over the back channel until 1878 when the Red Wing and Trenton Transit Company built a lattice truss bridge with a 16-foot-wide bed over that part of the river. The Red Wing and Trenton Transit Company took over the ferry on the main channel in 1876.

John Day of Diamond Bluff and later Trenton leased the ferry in 1882 and 1883, paying $900 the first year and $1,100 the second year. This is at a time when each two-horse team and driver would pay 10 cents to cross one way or 15 cents round trip. Every head of swine, sheep, or other animal not in a team was charged 5 cents each way.

Fishing was a livelihood for those along its shores. Each portable steam engine and boiler with or without a team was charged $1. There was an occasional loss of a team or wagon overboard, which are mentioned in the Transit Company records.

In about 1900, clamming became a full time occupation for many along the river. The shells could be sold for $2.50 for 100 pounds to the button factory at Red Wing or sold to buyers who took them to the button factory at La Crosse. An occasional fresh water pearl was a bonus.

Trenton Island must be mentioned in a history of Trenton Township. It once had a notorious reputation. From a 1914 article reprinted in the Republican Eagle, March 2, 1976:

"This Island, which belongs to Wisconsin, harbored the most immoral places imaginable and there was probably not a spot in the Northwest that was more wicked.

"Drunkenness and debauchery and grossest immorality held sway there for a generation. In the spring dead men were found in the sloughs on the island. Every night in the week and all Sunday the places on the island were crowded by scores and scores of people, many of them young men and boys, and were led to temporal and eternal ruin.

"It so happened that fearless Oluff Halls was sheriff of Pierce County, Wisconsin, to which the island belonged, and he offered to undertake the dangerous business of raiding the island dens and dives if Mr. Grondahl and the Daily Republican together with such other men as could be trusted, would help with the work."

Sheriff Halls and a group of men from Pierce County and Red Wing did raid the establishments that were a problem, arresting about 20 people. Another raid captured illegal gambling equipment. Red Wing had articles complaining about issues on the island in the 1870s.

At one point, people from Red Wing arrived and actually tore down a building they were so frustrated. Later they had to pay damages. Today the island provides good food and scenic campgrounds, proving how times change.

Some of the early settlers include: Wilson Thing, James Akers, J. & K. Adams, B.F. Way, S. Irvine, J. Beardsley, G. Harpster, J. Curry, C. Bennett, F. Wilcox, J. Pflueger, P. Laughnan, S.D. Palmer, D. Hanson, T. Hope, C. Norquist, H. Lyons, C.H. Colyer, H. Sharp, J. Kask, D. Taylor, E. Wylie and M. White.

If you have an ancestor who was part of the pioneer families of Trenton Township, the Pierce County Historical Association needs your help. We are looking for information and photos for a summer 2017 exhibit on Pioneers in Pierce County. We need photos of any businesses, churches and schools. We have no photos of the ferries or businesses from the island. Photos can be copied and your original returned. PCHA, P.O. Box 148 Ellsworth, WI 54011, or phone 715-273- 0118 and leave your contact info.