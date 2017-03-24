Relay For Life co-chairs bring sunshine

To meet Larson is to bring a warm, welcoming ray of sunshine into your day. She beat the specter of breast cancer and survived its cruel side effects.

To invite Larson into your world is to invite a brilliant dose of sparkling sunshine. Her smile beams as she approaches and it never leaves her face. But, of course she smiles, she’s a 33-year flight attendant with Delta. True, but the sunshine that emanates from this woman’s soul is the healing sunshine of a cancer survivor. No curmudgeon cat with nine lives intact can hold a candle to Larson. She’s amazing.

She’s a fighter. A survivor. And she’s cancer free for another day.

Her battle began just before Christmas 2009 with the chance brushing against a lump in her breast as she hurriedly tossed on her sweater to get out the door. She thought to herself, “I don’t have time for this,” as she instinctively realized it was no ordinary lump.

She could have passed it off, but she did not. And her life changed forever. A few weeks later, she sat knee-to-knee with her doctor to hear the chilling test results. Breast cancer, stage 2, grade 3 invasive.

“When I got the results of the biopsy, I felt out of control,” Larson said. “But I didn’t say ‘woe is me.’ It wasn’t my year or day to die. I’d not give the cancer a second chance.”

At her core, Larson depends on the power of positive living and a strong will to live.

“I believed I was going to live,” she said, and her friends and coworkers were instrumental in her recoveries. “Perseverance, patience, faith and friends have proven invaluable to me. All the while, I believed. My religious faith grew.”

The already busy schedule of this flight attendant soon filled with tests and surgeries — and challenges.

On her way to her first appointment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, she and her friend ended up hanging upside down from their seatbelts after hitting ice and spinning off the road. They were fine and a good Samaritan got them to Rochester in time for Larson’s appointment.

When she went in for the recommended lumpectomy, she awoke to the fact that her breast was no more, as the cancer was more extensive than the doctors expected. Unfortunately, she learned the cancer had also invaded her lymph nodes, which resulted in the removal of 29 nodes. A year later, Larson chose to have the right breast removed as preventative surgery.

Larson’s fight with the cancer was a long and torturous road. She had a toxic reaction to 20 weeks of chemotherapy, which induced several bouts of pneumonia. Add on top of that 25 sessions of radiation that led to burns and skin grafts to mend her. The attempt at implants failed when they were removed due to infection. In all, Larson had 10 surgeries in four years.

But there was more going on in Larson’s world besides cancer. She lost both parents. She moved from a large house to a townhouse. Then she moved to Arizona in a sudden decision. Five years later, on a visit to River Falls, she reconnected with a childhood friend and soon married him. Today, a newlywed of less than a year, she has moved back to River Falls, has built a house and is a stepmother.

“Cancer is no longer the focal point of my life as it was for several years,” Larson said. “Sure, I think about it and I have some continuing treatments, but as I said in one of my early CaringBridge posts, ‘All roads lead to success, even the detours.’”

Larson continues to travel the world’s ‘roads’ as a flight attendant, sharing with others the sunshine only she can share: The sunshine of a cancer survivor.

Theron Drier: A hunted hunter

Theron Drier is also a co-honorary chair for the 2017 Relay for Life River Falls/Pierce County event to be held Friday, March 24 at River Falls High School. He is a native of Durand, but now a longtime resident of River Falls. He works in Woodbury, Minn.

In this part of the country, knowing a hunter is pretty routine. But it’s likely most people don’t know a hunter the likes of Theron “The Hunter” Drier of River Falls.

His unusual name “Theron” actually means “hunter” in Greek. Yet Drier has been the hunted one. Three times the cruel warrior named cancer has waged war. He has won every battle. He’s hunted, battled and defeated three bouts of cancer in eight years.

First non-Hodgkins lymphoma tried to take out this brave hunter. Next he faced two battles with intestinal cancer.

But today Drier smiles and proudly says, “I don’t have any detectable cancers, and I am currently considered cancer free.”

He learned of his non-Hodgkins lymphoma eight years ago, in 2009, a month before his son Thade’s first birthday. Exhausted and unable to do routine tasks by midweek, Drier sought the advice of his doctor.

“I could tell this was no ordinary cold or flu,” he said.

After routine blood tests, it was obvious something was seriously wrong. When Drier heard the name of his foe — Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, state 2 — the hunter prepared for the hunt. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, NHL, or sometimes just lymphoma) is a cancer that starts in cells called lymphocytes, which are part of the body’s immune system.

Drier’s treatment required four rounds of chemotherapy, surgical removal of lymph nodes, three more chemo treatments and two years of continued intravenous maintenance treatments for immune support.

He remained cancer free until 2012 when his doctors discovered cancer of the small intestine, a location often associated with NHL. The diagnosis required another surgery and removal of a portion of his intestine. The hunter won the battle again.

“A cancer diagnosis is overwhelming, but you need to persevere and keep fighting,” said Drier. “I rely on determination, a positive attitude, a strong will to survive, along with the love and support from my family, friends, coworkers and medical professionals who have helped me survive.”

But life shot another arrow at Drier. His doctors recommended another surgery — this time to remove his tonsils, as they so often can mess with a fragile immune system. That’s no easy surgery on a 30-plus-year-old.

Drier pointed out: “In some ways, recovery from that surgery was harder than the cancer surgeries. That was rough.”

Cancer tried again in 2015 with another bout in the small intestine. The regimen of chemo was repeated, but was less effective, so surgery was prescribed. Again the victor of the battle, Drier decided to forego the follow-up chemo and has continued with traditional and alternate care providers.

“I maintain a daily probiotic supplement and vitamin regimen, have routine scans and health evaluations, and try to maintain a healthy diet to keep the cancer at bay,” Drier said. This man has a rock solid will to live and faces his challenges straight on. “I want to live for my children,” he said, smiling broadly. “My family means everything to me.”

During treatment, he and his wife, Stephanie, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Nayla, now an active 5-year old. Drier and his family continue to do cancer care follow-ups and parenthood simultaneously. The challenge is staggering at times, he admitted, but the love and teamwork of his family and friends keep him moving forward.

The Durand native also points to a strong extended family. His siblings and parents live in the area and are “very supportive” when he and his wife need help.

He is a graduate of UW-River Falls and received his master’s degree from Hamline University during his years of fighting cancer. Drier works as a project manager in the Engineering Division for the City of Woodbury, Minn. He’s part of the process of approving new residential and commercial development construction’s infrastructure of water and stormwater management.

“It’s a growing area, so I’m busy,” he said.

And it’s obvious he loves his work as he explains how runoff water must be handled. Like fighting cancer, it too, is no easy task.

As a high school and college wrestler, Drier said, “I have wrestled with many obstacles in life and made the most of my life’s roles. I refuse to let cancer define who I am. I am most proud of being a son, brother, husband, father, friend, outdoorsman and coach.

“I just celebrated eight years of survival. And I now enjoy life more than I ever dreamed possible after a cancer diagnosis.”