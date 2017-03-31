Finding your roots: Union Township

The Plum Creek Valley was home to a Dakota settlement by the 1400s. The area was contested hunting ground between the Ojibwe (Chippewa) and Dakota (Sioux) peoples at various times in history.

By the 1600s, the French had made their way northward along the Mississippi River and set up a fort to allow the buying and trading of furs from the Dakota. A larger fort known as Fort Antoine was set up on the banks of Lake Pepin.

A smaller, wooden trading post was built at the Dakota village site in what would become Plum City with a trail leading to the fort. The early settlers found the basement of this building plus hundreds of artifacts from the settlement and arrowheads and spear points at a known battle site along County Road S.

The first white settlers to arrive were Stephen K. Gates and William A. Clark in early 1848. They came up river and landed at Pepin and followed the St. Antoine Trail up into the Plum Creek Valley. This was the trail used by the French traders and the Dakota Indians for many years.

During the summer of 1848, John H. Knapp drove a herd of cattle from Pepin to the Plum Creek Valley. After letting the animals graze for the summer, he continued on to Menomonie where he had a lumber business.

H.N. Wood arrived in 1854 and claimed land in Section 6. For the first year, Mrs. Wood was the only white women within 8 miles around their land.

Frank and Joe Moser were the next arrivals in the valley in May 1856. They were the first settlers in what would become Plum City.

In the summer of 1857, J. Heim arrived and built a log cabin on the west side of Plum City overlooking the spring pond. This was the third house built in Plum City.

In 1857, log cabins were being built in the valley below Plum City by Mike Linder, John Linder, Christian Linder, Anton Helmueller, Jacob Helmueller and John Ludli. They were the first to settle in that part of the valley.

Around 1859-1860, John Spuhr built a log house on what became Oak Street, in Plum City. He started a small store and saloon, the first of each in Plum City. John Hine built a log cabin south of the Spuhr building.

By 1863, Charles Ingli, Frank Kannel, D. Ingli and Jacob Glaus had arrived to the area around Plum City. In the valley north of Plum City were the Martin, Schulthess and Aker families. To the west and northwest of Plum City were the Holts, Van Schoonhovens and the Martins.

As these settlers were arriving, they found land speculators had bought up most of the government land causing land prices to be higher. This was the case for M.C. Holt. He first had gone to Minnesota and Iowa looking for government land which was to be $1.25 an acre.

Being told there were no government lands left in those regions, Holt proceeded to travel to Pierce County where a friend, Hiram Wood, had settled four years before. He bought 160 acres in Sections 5 and 8, paying $4 an acre, noting that the best lands were held by land speculators. He worked for Wood and James Mapes near River Falls to get food, board and earn money to pay for the land.

Once Holt had a cabin up, his parents and siblings moved from Dodge County. He travelled to Maiden Rock for supplies but needed to go to River Falls to get any grain ground into flour or meal. A trip to River Falls took several days by ox cart as told by Holt. Oxen typically moved at a speed of 3 mph and, with roads being basically trails that often needed clearing, Holt was lucky to make it to the Thurston property by dusk of the first day.

On the second day, Holt made it to the Mapes property near River Falls. The third day was a trip to the grist mill only to be told they could fit him in "the day after tomorrow." He paid $4 to have 36 bushels of wheat ground. He still had to travel home which took even longer as the first snow of the season had occurred while he was waiting. Holt wrote a memoir of the early days in the county which is available for reading at the PCHA office.

Union Township was originally part of Maiden Rock Township. In the fall of 1861, the County Board decided to divide the very large Town of Maiden Rock into smaller pieces. While locals wanted to name their new township Ellsworth, the county wanted that name for the county seat and gave the name Union to this township.

In 1862, Eleazer Holt was appointed to organize the Town of Union. In April 1862, Eleazor Holt was elected chairman; Frank Moser and John Heim, supervisors; and Hiram Wood clerk. The list of people who voted at this first meeting included Peter Brunner and his father, Jacob Fuchs, Eleazer Holt, M.C. Holt, John Heim, Christ Linder Sr., Christ Linder, Jr., George Miller, Leon Marsh, Frank Moser, Baltzer Moser, Hiram Wood and Casper Wood. Two that did not vote were Charles Marsh and Andrew Fitzsimmons.

During the years 1864-1866 there was a large migration of immigrants into the area. In 1878-1879, the Gilles brothers Paul, Joe, Matt, George and John arrived to settle in the East Hill section (Maple Ridge).

Source: Pioneer Days in Plum City, Frank Tomlinson, March 1928.