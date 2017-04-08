A fresh start in Elmwood

Johnson’s love of reading came at an early age, with a well-read father guiding her along the way.

The Johnson family uprooted from Elk Mound to Maine. One of Johnson’s school projects dealt with volunteering at a local library. What started out as a volunteer opportunity gave way to a career in passing on her love of literature to all.

“It was like every day I was so excited to go to work,” Johnson said. “And I don’t think a lot of people can say that.”

Johnson began her first day as the acting director of the Elmwood Public Library Tuesday, March 21. After an abrupt training session, Johnson was on her own, cleaning up a mess that wasn’t hers, she said.

“It was like the first day I didn’t have time to go to the bathroom,” Johnson said laughing.

A task such as revitalizing a small town library may be a new challenge to some, but not Johnson.She began her career in 2006 at Eau Claire, then went to her hometown of Elk Mound to help establish a library in 2012.

In Elk Mound, Johnson and her colleagues were starting from scratch, attempting to build a library with little funding, patrons and materials. After a few years, the Elk Mound Library is thriving.

“In Elk Mound I only had five patrons...now they’re open five days a week,” Johnson said.

With only a few weeks on the job thus far, Johnson is carefully addressing the severe needs of Elmwood’s library: new, updated materials, meticulous cleaning of the building, and rearranging every section.

Johnson carefully scans the children’s library section. She spent an entire day working through sections A through L, taking old books out, cleaning shelves, and even recruiting her new husband to help build and fix the bookshelves.

The condition of the library is unacceptable to Johnson.

“This doesn’t attract you,” Johnson said. “If you look at these shelves you’re not going to want to go over there and browse.”

Johnson knows funding is limited, but she describes herself as a “coupon girl” and knows where the library can save money and still have top notch materials.

“Elk Mound, they didn’t have a lot to use either, but donations come in and people see that it’s getting back to good use,” Johnson said.

There are no events planned currently; Johnson’s efforts are focused on revitalizing the library first, then the planning process.

Johnson said community input is important to her and her efforts of bringing change to the library. She plans to go to Elmwood schools to ask their opinion on books as well.

Johnson is looking for volunteers to help around the library. Stop by the library and talk with her if you are interested.

Elmwood has gone through a lot of difficulties with their library, but with Johnson at the helm, keeping things consistent will be a change patrons can get behind.

“One lady said she wanted to hug me because she was like ‘it might be back to normal,’” Johnson said. “This will be the face you see forever.”