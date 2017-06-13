Schuh said when she found out she was going to be recognized as a "Hometown Hero," she had to pinch herself to make sure she wasn't dreaming.

"If you would've told me in that hospital bed 20 years ago ... I would've never imagined that I would be getting an award or doing anything good with my life," Schuh said. "These moments are just full circle moments for me."

The Wisconsin Assembly Hometown Heroes program recognizes individuals from around the state who make a difference in their communities and in the lives of those around them.

Schuh and her husband, Doug, have been traveling all over the country going to speaking engagements. On June 6, Schuh spoke to Ellsworth Middle School students about bullying and suicide prevention.

Schuh said while they speaking to a variety of ages and a diverse group of people at events, that meeting with children hits close to home.

"That age is really my passion," Schuh said. "My heart is really for the youth."

In an effort to help students who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts or finding it difficult to express their mental anxieties, Schuh created a program called the PITcrew Club.

Schuh works with schools to create awareness for bullying and suicide prevention. Schuh said they have started with St. Croix Central and they hope to be able to spread the program to other schools soon.

Schuh was recognized as Ms. Wheelchair USA 2012. The program celebrates the achievements of women with disabilities.

Later that year, Schuh released the memoir "My Last Step Backward" detailing her accident on Red Wing's Sheldon Theatre stage that changed her life forever.

Schuh said that she has been working on another memoir for the past couple years that detail her relationship with her husband and how life has changed since then. Schuh said she hopes the book will be released this fall.

For more information, visit https://www.tashaschuh.com or find her on Facebook.

Schuh said she loves going around speaking with people, helping those who don't have anywhere else to turn.

"It's so rewarding," Schuh said. "How could I not love my life? I just get to help all these people and that's all I've really ever wanted. Even in high school when I was walking, people were like, 'What do you want to do with your life?' I was just like, 'I want to help people.'"