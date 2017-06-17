Kiwanis Kids Fishing Contest is a hit
A great time was had by all who were at the 21st annual Kiwanis Kids Fishing Contest.
The weather was perfect. We had 94 anglers and 46 fish were weighed. This is a fun family outing and we are so proud of its success. The winners were: Adela Weir, first place and Henry Weir, second place — 0-4 year old group; Ava Frank, first place and Miles Hendrickson, second place — 5-8 year old group; Carter Perry, first place and Bryn Anderson, second place — 9-12 year old group; Daniel Borkowski, first place and Parker Olson, second place — 13 and older group.
We would like to thank the following: Churchill Market, Marinas, Great Rivers Printing, General Plastics, Boy Scouts and the high school fishing team. Also, thank you to all families who participated.