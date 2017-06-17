Kiwanis Kids Fishing Contest is a hit

The weather was perfect. We had 94 anglers and 46 fish were weighed. This is a fun family outing and we are so proud of its success. The winners were: Adela Weir, first place and Henry Weir, second place — 0-4 year old group; Ava Frank, first place and Miles Hendrickson, second place — 5-8 year old group; Carter Perry, first place and Bryn Anderson, second place — 9-12 year old group; Daniel Borkowski, first place and Parker Olson, second place — 13 and older group.