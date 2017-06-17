New Plum City concession stand breaks ground

Proceeds for the new facility have been strictly donation driven through community support and multiple fundraising events such as dodgeball and kickball tournaments, golf outings, 5K walk/run, and a Pizza Man sale to name a few. The committee has also received monetary, materials and labor donations outside of the fundraising events from local businesses and families.

With the $50,000 goal nearly reached, plans are underway and construction is set to begin this summer. The goal is that the new facility will be up and running for the 2017 Tri-County Youth Sports football tournament Plum City hosts in early October. The latest fundraising events include a Buy-a-Brick campaign. Each brick purchased can be personalized and will be displayed in the landscaping surrounding the facility. Brick brochures can be picked up at JM Watkins in Plum City. In addition, the committee will be holding its third annual Blue/Gold 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, July 22, during Plum City's Summer Festival weekend.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all their efforts in conjunction with these fundraising activities.

Without the community support we have been fortunate enough to receive, we would not have achieved our goal. Thank you!