Local singer to perform at Cheese Curd Festival

Throughout high school, Shayne was involved in multiple choir groups and thought about becoming a musician at an early age because her father Hardy White, who is her manager, made singing "look cool."

Shayne describes her music as "powerful" and hopes that she can inspire women to "speak their minds."

Along with her budding music career, Shayne is currently studying Business Management at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Before appearing at the Cheese Curd Festival, Shayne performed at Opry Mills in Nashville Sunday, June 18 and met with a music writing company that has worked with such country stars as Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw.

Shayne will be performing from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24 on the Cheese Curd Festival's main stage in East End Park.

White said they hope Shayne's first album will be available next month.

For more information on Shayne, you can visit her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/chaunteshayne or her website: https://chaunteshayne.com/.

Shayne said she enjoys performing in the local area and that she has a lot of supporters.

"The hometown area is very supportive," Shayne said. "Everybody has fun...Normally if I'm performing in River Falls it'll be packed."