Eggers, Behrendt are 2017 Prescott HOF inductees

Eggers, a 1970 Prescott High School graduate, was a Milken National Teaching Award winner and taught for almost three decades at PHS.

Over his lifetime, Eggers has been a member of many organizations including Prescott Historical Society, Prescott Cable Commission, Freedom Park Board and Prescott Community Recreation Board.

Brady Behrendt, a 2005 alumnus of Prescott High School, will also be in the 2017 class of inductees. Behrendt graduated with honors from the Air Force Academy in 2009 and is a Captain in the Air Force.

Behrendt was accepted to both West Point and the Air Force Academy and devoted time to many volunteer organizations such as Home Veterans Stand Down, Air Force Squadron Booster Club, Habitat for Humanity and more.

A wrestler in high school, Behrendt was all-conference and excelled academically as well. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and a Badger Boys State representative.

Eggers and Behrendt will join fellow Hall of Fame members Mike Ptacek, Mary Beeler, Dorothy Ahlgren, Nick Johnson, Bernie Lepley, Kay Harris and Howard "Doc" Laney, who inducted as the inaugural class in 2016.

The Prescott Hall of Fame Banquet will be held Sept. 30 in the commons area of Prescott High School. The cost to attend is $25; tickets go on sale Aug. 1.