City of River Falls hosts first Glen Park open house

This event was the first of two open house opportunities for residents to give feedback and meet with people working on the project.

Residents were able to walk around the event shelter looking at large scale photos of the proposed plans. Everything from lighting in the park and the swinging bridge to a possible expansion of the pool area is on the table.

City Administrator Scot Simpson wasn't sure how many people would come to the open house, but has been happy with the amount of feedback they've received aside from the comments at the event itself.

Simpson said to be able to re-do or "refresh" historic Glen Park is an exciting opportunity.

"I think everything we're doing is complementary to that," Simpson said. "The historical feel of the park and the big trees and the families in the park, that's what we want to keep."

The project is a part of the Glen and Hoffman Park Master Plans that were approved by the River Falls City Council in 2015.

The council approved the the Glen Park Plan on Dec. 13, 2016 as a part of the City's 2017-2021 Capital Improvement Plan.

River Falls resident Margaret Allen didn't grow up going to Glen Park, but said she's been living near it for the past eight or nine years. Even though she doesn't have a long history with the park, she feels the space is "wonderful."

"I think it's great that they're taking an interest and really doing something," Allen said.

As far as what Allen said she'd like to see changed or improved, Allen said subdued lighting would work well in the park.

To see the proposed improvements and plans, visit the City of River Falls website: Glen" target="_blank">www.rfcity.org/parkmasterplans. Glen Park, which boasts just over 40 acres and was founded in 1898, is located at the intersection of the Kinnickinnic and Kinnickinnic South Fork rivers; Lake Louise borders the park to the west. Access by car is provided via West Park Street that runs along the south side of the park. Pedestrians can also access the park from the north by way of the historic Swinging Bridge, which links to Cascade Avenue.

The next scheduled open house at the event shelter in Glen Park is set for Aug. 16. The goal is to have the final decision ready for the council by Spring 2018 then begin construction in Summer 2018. If that timeline stands, the goal for construction being complete would be Winter 2019.