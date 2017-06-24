Yvonne DeGross presented Live Better Community Service Award

Since February 2016, DeGross has been providing transportation for elderly citizens every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. She brings them to the senior meals program at Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put.

"The service she performs allows for important socialization to otherwise homebound individuals," said Kathy Nyeggen, volunteer coordinator with Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put. "She is a willing and gracious volunteer for Seniors Staying Put. Her efforts help ensure that seniors receive a nutritious and inexpensive meal."

In her spare time, DeGross enjoys gardening, crocheting, playing cards and working on any kind of craft. She puts her crafting skills to work making Christmas ornaments for each of her 17 great grandchildren.