SV couple survives storm; home moved off its foundation

"There was this loud roar and the house started to shake," Irvin said. "So we ran for the back bathroom."

The bathroom was the only room in the home that didn't have windows, so the pair closed the door and braced themselves.

After the storm passed, the couple emerged to find their belongings flung around and the home moved off its foundation.

Luckily, neither was injured during, except for a small scratch on one of Evelyn's fingers.

"We survived all in one piece," Evelyn said.

The couple moved into the home almost 12 years ago, but said they've experienced a tornado before when they lived in Minnesota in 1980.

"We had a two-story house with a basement at that time, so we made it to the basement," Irvin said. "The house survived, but the farm buildings got damaged extensively."

The couple hadn't spoken with their insurance agent at press time but worry the home will be "totaled."

"It's not going to be easy getting everything out of it," Evelyn said.

The home is sitting and "bending," according to Irvin. Along with the home leaning, Irvin said parts of the roof have also come unattached.

"It tore all the utilities out so we don't know the plumbing and wiring," Irvin said. "We know it tore the fuse box apart."

In the meantime, since their home is unlivable, the Vanasses are staying in a motel. Evelyn said they also have the option of staying with her brother.

Along with the home sustaining serious damage, the storm uprooted one tree and toppled many others, along with a recently built shed and part of the garage.

The Vanasses say they had no vehicle damage and Evelyn was thrilled her heirloom china survived unscathed.