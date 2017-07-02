MARTELL TOUCHDOWN: Barn was a family legacy

Warren Houdek now owns the Johnson farm, which he said has been in his family since the 1930's.

"That's the only thing that sickens me, is losing that (barn)," Houdek said. "Everything else, I don't care. It sucks ... but it's just stuff."

He said he was upstairs in his house when he saw the tornado coming over the trees towards his property. He ran to the basement in time to put a shoulder into an exterior door that he said would have been blown off without his support.

There was nothing he could do to save the barn, though.

Houdek moved back to the area about 10 years ago when his uncle told him he was worried about the barn. He had moved to Texas "against his will" with his mother when he was a kid. When he realized the farm would be his if he moved back, he didn't hesitate; he moved back and took over the farm.

The condition of the barn at that point was deteriorating.

"From where it was, it has come a long ways," Houdek said of the barn that has the year 1909 stamped in the foundation. "It was ready to go down and we saved it."

The restoration had been a sight to behold according to neighbor Paul Ebel.

"It's was a beautiful barn," Ebel said. "It was a beautiful barn that could have been used for pictures of proms, weddings, anything."

Ebel, who lives right across the the road from Houdek, said he can usually see Houdek's house, but as the storm rolled through he lost almost all visibility.

"I looked out the back window and had the trap door ready to go downstairs and then I heard a low roar and all of the sudden I couldn't see Warren's house anymore," Ebel said. "It got dark and it was green and stuff like that and then it was done fast."