The Picasso of motorcycles: Meet Gilby

The small tool is used to add fine details to motor vehicles' paint jobs, everything from hot rods to snowmobiles, or as Gilbertson frequently uses it, on motorcycles.

A lifelong River Falls native, Gilbertson owns Gilby's Street Dept., a custom motorcyle repair and paint shop at 580 S. Wasson Lane.

A motorhead of sorts growing up, with pinstriping brush in hand, Gilbertson said he was inspired after seeing Harvey Probst's work when he was younger.

His early projects, mainly from around his neighborhood, were lackluster. After finding the correct brush and paint, Gilbertson found himself expanding his artwork to friends and finally landing a paying job in the late 70's on a Dodge truck.

"When I was in high school I was pinstriping my friends' cars and doing jobs; I actually had a business rolling while I was in high school," Gilbertson said. "Not understanding what could be made because I was brought up to get a good job. Working on hot rods and custom painting, you wanted to get a job at Andersen Windows...that's just the way it was."

Gilbertson's upbringing had him focused solely on getting "a good job." But his artwork was a side business after getting that job at Andersen Windows.

After eight years, Gilbertson quit Andersen Windows and dove into his true passion, committing to it as a full-time venture.

His admiration for motorcycles came from his father, who bought a motorcycle for the pair to work on together while he was in high school.

"Hot rods and motorcycles, those were in my blood since day one," Gilbertson said. "Dad's brother raced snowmobiles, my dad was a bike guy, hot rod guy...he'd take me to World of Wheels car show."

Gilbertson regularly went to the World of Wheels car show with his father in the Twin Cities and called it "a dream."

"(I thought) 'What would it be like to be in there?' because that was a dream of mine," Gilbertson said. "Now we're in it."

Gilbertson and his team at Gilby's Street Dept. have traveled across the country showing their custom paint jobs. They've gone to Las Vegas, Daytona, and all over the Twin Cities.

"One time it was just a dream like 'Wow, what if,'" Gilbertson said. "It's happening."

One of Gilbertson's most recognizable designs is the "Green Onion," a motorcycle of which Gilbertson is most proud, largely due to its flamboyant, radiant colors and sleek design.

The "Green Onion" is universally recognized in countries such as Japan, France and Russia with its long, zoomy pipes, and multiple carburetors matched with a bright yellow and green tint.

The inspiration for the bike came from Gilbertson's love of hot rods, drag racing, and the movie "American Graffiti." He took the idea of a slingshot dragster race car with its long, slender frame and multiple carburetors in a motorcycle frame. The name "Green Onion" came from the song of the same name by Booker T and the MG's. The song "Green Onion" played in the movie "American Graffiti" when the main characters are about to drag race.

"That was my inspiration, taking all those things I loved, and putting them on two wheels," Gilbertson said.

In October, Gilbertson will be unveiling a new "Green Onion" motorcycle at the Artistry in Iron event in Las Vegas. The event is a major one, with 20 master motorcycle craftsmen invited to show off their greatest creations.

Knowing your customer, following the dream

When it comes to finding out what his customer wants, Gilbertson likes to understand the personality of the person first.

"If I do a job for a customer and I talk to them, I try to feel them out, see what they're made of and get the mojo," Gilbertson said. "If they're shocking, crazy, all over the map, we do a crazy paint job...you read the customer."

The business does some work on hot rods since they've moved to the Moody's location in River Falls, but Gilbertson said the bulk of their business comes from a variety of motorcycle models.

Overall, Gilbertson said he looked at what his father did and wanted to be better. He looked at what Probst did and wanted to be better. Gilbertson looks at his competition at events and tells himself that he wants to be better.

"The pressure's super high because it's competition," Gilbertson said. "A lot of eyes are watching you so the pressure's there. I love the pressure. I love the challenge. I love the fight...I still dream and I have a crazy imagination."

Gilbertson's best advice for young people interested in this career deals with making money and finding a way to get your foot in the door.

When it comes to making money, Gilbertson recognizes that owning a business while trying to get uniquely specific jobs at high standards can be a jarring experience, but said surrounding yourself with highly talented professionals helps.

"Of course, it's in our heart, so we'll live off weiner-juice soup, it don't matter," Gilbertson said. "But you also gotta pay the bills. That's just life."

Gilbertson said his profession takes patience and finding a quality apprenticeship.

"First thing they should do is go up to a shop that does it and see if you can sweep the floors," Gilbertson said. "Hang around. Don't ask for a lot of money. Hang around. Get the mojo. Get the vibe."

Growing up, he had a lot of odd jobs. He worked with his father, did cement work and raised chickens. From this, Gilbertson said he realized what he didn't want to do.

"I wish I would've went up to Harvey Probst and asked him if I could clean cars for him," Gilbertson said.

Since he missed his opportunity, Gilbertson said he's given out part-time work in the past and has seen those workers grow, learn by doing, rather than waiting for the opportunity to come to them.

It all comes back to mojo with Gilbertson when it comes to this career.

"So by going to a shop or going someplace and just helping out, picking up, doing the work no one else wants to do, getting your feet wet and feeling the mojo," Gilbertson. "Before you know it, he's going to put you on a job...you're getting the best schooling on the planet."

For more information on Gilby's Street Dept., visit scope10mobile.com/?r=gilbys.