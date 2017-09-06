Salute to Education Picnic welcomes new staff

Proceeds raised through sponsorships from local businesses and chamber members who supported the event will be used to help meet the matching funds needed for the high school's Fab Lab grant.

The district received a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation earlier this year and the chamber has made a $4,000 commitment to help them toward their matching funds. Giving students hands-on technical experience through the use of the state-of-the-art equipment, and creating opportunities for local manufacturers to collaborate with students, are just a few of the many benefits the Fab Lab will offer Ellsworth Chamber members and the community.