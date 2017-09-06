Search
    Salute to Education Picnic welcomes new staff

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 7:30 a.m.
    (From left): Karen Capper, Katelyn Fuchs and Jennifer Kieren were all smiles at the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce’s Salute to Education Picnic, held Monday, Aug. 21 at Ellsworth High School. Photo courtesy of Kim Beebe1 / 2
    (From left): Laura Swancutt, Kelly Ebbens, Deanna Westin and Dianne Albarado gathered at the Salute to Education picnic Monday, Aug. 21 at Ellsworth High School Cafetorium, where Ellsworth Area Chamber members welcomed new school district staff. Photo courtesy of Kim Beebe2 / 2

    The members of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ellsworth Community School District and St. Francis School staff back to school during a Salute to Education Picnic Monday, Aug. 21 at the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium.

    Proceeds raised through sponsorships from local businesses and chamber members who supported the event will be used to help meet the matching funds needed for the high school's Fab Lab grant.

    The district received a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation earlier this year and the chamber has made a $4,000 commitment to help them toward their matching funds. Giving students hands-on technical experience through the use of the state-of-the-art equipment, and creating opportunities for local manufacturers to collaborate with students, are just a few of the many benefits the Fab Lab will offer Ellsworth Chamber members and the community.

