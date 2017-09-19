Agnes Ballering: Plum City Care Center Resident of the Month

Agnes graduated from West Milwaukee High school. After high school she met the love of her life Archie Dunbar. Dunbar had a panel truck from which he sold eggs. Alfred and Mary Ballering were one of his customers. That is when he met Agnes. They dated and were married Dec. 17, 1949.

Agnes began working at the Telephone Company for a bit and they decided to start a family. Over the next 14 years, their family grew to four boys and two girls: Austin (Watersmeet, Mich.), Gary (Brule, Wis.), Vicki (Appleton, Wis.), Dale (Oshkosh, Wis.), Jack (Palmyra,Wis.), and Nancy (Menomonie,Wis.). Agnes and Archie raised their six children in West Allis.

Agnes began working for the West Allis school district in 1963 and retired from there in 1992. She loved baking and canning the produce from the small garden Archie would plant in the back yard. In 1992 Agnes and Archie were both retired and decided to move to Arkansaw, Wis. They owned a little piece of heaven there. Archie planted a larger garden and Agnes had her days filled with canning and enjoying the days of retirement. She also spent her days volunteering for the Care Center and helping out with bingo.

In the fall of 2015, Agnes and Archie made their home at the Care Center. They enjoy spending time with their kids, nine grandkids (Archie, Julie, Peter, Jessica, Charlie, Derek, Sarah, Ben and Rachel), or seven great-grandkids (Ella, Henry, William, Austin, Alexandria, Frank and Jax). You can often find Agnes playing bingo, bean bags or bowling. She enjoys music programs and is even one of the drummers at times! She is a regular member of the Resident Council, offering good feedback and input. At other times, she's just busy looking out for Archie. And we wives know how big a job that is! They will celebrate 68 years of marriage in December. We love having her here with her great smile and sense of humor.