'We never forget': Holocaust survivor speaks at EMS

Sharing the horrifying details in a way that only one who lived it could, Schloss described a series of nightmarish events she said she could not talk about for 40 years. Students listened as she recalled hiding as a Jewish refugee, being caught by the Nazis, taking a horrific ride in a train car to a place where she would be separated from her father and brother forever, and the ensuing terror of Auschwitz-Birenau Concentration Camp—an experience few survived.

Schloss began her presentation by telling students how Anne Frank became a neighborhood playmate in Amsterdam after both families relocated in hopes of escaping the Nazi's reign of

terror. She described Anne as "more like a real girl. Anne liked dressing up—and boys. I was more of a tomboy."

Sadly, their families were threatened again when Hitler invaded The Netherlands. Eva and Anne

had different experiences, but ultimately their fate was that of most Jewish families—total devastation. Eva explained that after the war, Anne's father Otto lost Anne, her sister Margot, and his wife, Edith. After losing her husband and son, Eva's mother became close with Otto Frank in his pursuit to publish Anne's diary. In 1953 Otto proposed to Eva's mother, Fritzi Geiringer, and Eva became the stepdaughter of Otto Frank. In the aftermath of war, as Eva struggled with depression and loss, Eva explained, "Otto helped me so much."

Eva brought special guest, filmmaker Paula Fouce, with her to Thursday's presentation.

Students viewed a 10-minute screening of Fouce's film, No Asylum, which sheds new light on a familiar story. Anne's diary, taught to eighth graders in the Ellsworth Community School District, starts as the Frank family's hiding begins. No Asylum, a prequel to The Diary of Anne Frank, exposes the untold chapter of families like the Franks, seeking legal assistance as refugees, but facing rejection after rejection as they tried to flee Europe. Having passports and travel visas rejected or denied, Jews like Eva and Anne were forced into hiding with their families.

Eva reminded us, "We all know the tragic end as most Jews in hiding were found, rounded up like animals, and sent to their deaths." Eva's hope is that No Asylum will teach many lessons -- one of which is how history may have been quite different, had the pleas for safety and assistance been acted upon by the rest of the world. This important film, available to stream by visiting a href="http://noasylumfilm.com/," target="_blank">noasylumfilm.com/, will be screened at the United Nations in Geneva to commemorate International Holocaust Memorial Day 2018.

Eva also welcomed Tami Weiss, Program Director and Assistant Professor of Art Education at UW-Stout, to join the presentation. Tami and Eva are co-writing Eva's fourth book, (2018 release), which will tell of the tragic death of Eva's brother Heinz, a talented artist who hid paintings under the floorboards of their home just before Eva's family was captured. Heinz died in the concentration camp, and Eva and her mother found his artwork after the war. Dr. Weiss, as Executive Director of Arts in Menomonie (AIM), will feature a visit from Eva in April 2018 to

share some of Heinz Geiringer's artwork, which has a permanent home in the Dutch Resistance Museum of Amsterdam.

Eva concluded her visit by reminding students that the future is in their hands. She signed and shared her books, and told of her desire to speak to as many people as possible in hopes that "we never forget." Anyone interested in securing a signed copy of Eva's Story, her full memoir, or The Promise, a condensed version suited for younger children, may email Jan Pavloski at Ellsworth Middle School: pavloskij@ellsworth.k12.wi.us.