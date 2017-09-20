Search
    WATCH: Hot dam! Five decades of Dam Days

    By Herald Newsroom Today at 8:50 a.m.
    1 / 14
    Leigha Prudlow was teary as she was crowned Miss Spring Valley Sunday, Sept. 17. Her dessert was voted No. 1 in the annual royalty dessert taste testing competition. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 14
    Briana Link was crowned a princess (and Miss Congeniality) in the Spring Valley royalty court Sunday, Sept. 17, following the parade. She is pictured with candidates Leigha Prudlow (left) and Taylor Falde. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 14
    Karyn Wood is crowned a Spring Valley princess during the royaly coronation at the 50th annual Dam Days celebration Sunday, Sept. 17. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 14
    What parade is complete without the El Paso Marching Band? They were strutting their stuff Sunday, Sept. 17 at Spring Valley Dam Days. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 14
    The University of Wisconsin Badger Band stole the show, special visitors for the 50th Spring Valley Dam Days. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 14
    Members of the Cardinal Kids Club marched and threw candy in the Sunday, Sept. 17 Dam Days parade, along with a feathered mascot. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 14
    The tooth fairy looked a little forlorn as he rode along on the Spring Valley Dentistry float Sunday, Sept. 17 in the Dam Days parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 14
    The Spring Valley High School class of 1967 took part in the 50th annual Dam Days celebration on Sunday, Sept. 17. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 14
    This friendly goat greeted visitors at the Dam Days petting zoon outside of the SV Elementary School Saturday, Sept. 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 14
    The grand marshals of the 50th Dam Days celebration leading the parade Sunday, Sept. 17 included representatives from Spring Valley’s volunteer organizations, such as Spring Valley American Legion, Spring Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Spring Valley Gardeners, Stagehands, Food Pantry, Spring Valley Seniors Staying Put, Spring Valley Education Foundation, and Spring Valley Fire and Ambulance Services. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 14
    Kids piled onto a mound of dirt digging for buried treasure Saturday, Sept. 16 at Dam Days. About $75 worth of coins were hidden in the sand. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 14
    Miss Elmwood Kendra Kern, First Princess Sophie Tiffany and Junior Miss Veronica Awsumb wave at the crowd Sunday, Sept. 17 during the Dam Days parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia13 / 14
    Riley Schumaker, a member of the Martell Rushers 4-H Club, had a busy weekend representing her club at Dam Days and serving on the Ellsworth Homecoming Court as the sophomore princess. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia14 / 14

    The 50th Spring Valley Dam Days was special indeed, with an appearance by the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, flyovers by a Vietnam War-era helicopter, the famous Lions Club hamburgers, of course, and capped off by the coronation of Miss Spring Valley after a one-year program hiatus.

    The 2017-2018 Miss Spring Valley Leigha Prudlow was crowned Sunday, Sept. 20, along with Princesses Briana Link, Taylor Falde and Karyn Wood. Link was also named Miss Congeniality.

    Candidate profiles

    Briana Link is the daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Link. The Spring Valley High School sophomore was sponsored by Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center and Spring Valley Dentistry. She is involved in choir and band and is a certified lifeguard.

    Karyn Wood is the daughter of Lisa Wood and Derek Heidbrink. She was sponsored by Sneaker's Pub & Eatery and Hair Affaire. She is a member of the Vallettes, Science Olympiad, choir and track team.

    Taylor Falde is the daughter of Chad and Robin Falde, sponsored by Spring Valley Bakery and Anderson Seal Coating. Falde works on her family's farm. She is a member of the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy, the Vallettes, Valley Eagles 4-H Club, marching band, Student Council and Rush River Lutheran Church.

    Leigha Prudlow (Miss Spring Valley), is the daughter of Wade and Jackie Prudlow. She was sponsored by MBC Sports and A Plus Auto. The sophomore plays trumpet in the band, sings in the choir and plays volleyball and softball.

