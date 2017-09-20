WATCH: Hot dam! Five decades of Dam Days
The 50th Spring Valley Dam Days was special indeed, with an appearance by the University of Wisconsin Badger Band, flyovers by a Vietnam War-era helicopter, the famous Lions Club hamburgers, of course, and capped off by the coronation of Miss Spring Valley after a one-year program hiatus.
The 2017-2018 Miss Spring Valley Leigha Prudlow was crowned Sunday, Sept. 20, along with Princesses Briana Link, Taylor Falde and Karyn Wood. Link was also named Miss Congeniality.
Candidate profiles
Briana Link is the daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Link. The Spring Valley High School sophomore was sponsored by Spring Valley Health & Rehabilitation Center and Spring Valley Dentistry. She is involved in choir and band and is a certified lifeguard.
Karyn Wood is the daughter of Lisa Wood and Derek Heidbrink. She was sponsored by Sneaker's Pub & Eatery and Hair Affaire. She is a member of the Vallettes, Science Olympiad, choir and track team.
Taylor Falde is the daughter of Chad and Robin Falde, sponsored by Spring Valley Bakery and Anderson Seal Coating. Falde works on her family's farm. She is a member of the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy, the Vallettes, Valley Eagles 4-H Club, marching band, Student Council and Rush River Lutheran Church.
Leigha Prudlow (Miss Spring Valley), is the daughter of Wade and Jackie Prudlow. She was sponsored by MBC Sports and A Plus Auto. The sophomore plays trumpet in the band, sings in the choir and plays volleyball and softball.