It's Homecoming in Spring Valley
The Spring Valley Homecoming Pep Fest not only had entertaining skits Thursday, Sept. 28, but hosted the coronation as well. Pictured are freshmen homecoming court members Larissa Stark and Nathan Fesenmaier; sophomores Morgan Rustad and Aaron Borgerding; juniors Camryn Wegner and Braedon Dumond; seniors Kallie Stone and Jarod Rielly, Carley Laffin and Zacc Larson, Destiny Williams and Tyler Leach; Queen Brianna O’Brien and King Sergio Rivero.
The Homecoming parade will take place at 2:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 downtown Spring Valley.
The Football Booster Club will host a meet and greet for all SV alumni at 6 p.m. at the football field. Honored that night will be alumni who graduated in the decades of “the 7s” during halftime when the Cards take on Altoona at 7 p.m.