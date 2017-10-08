A sweetheart with tusks

Bentley's not a dog or cat, nor any other type of typical indoor animal. Bentley's a pig. An indoor-only pig.

Erickson is a volunteer events coordinator and a member of the Board of Directors at Animal Ark in Hastings, Minnesota, while also working part-time at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul. Plus she owns her own skin care health and wellness business.

The Prescott native describes herself as a "single pig mom" who got Bentley, a Juliana breed, when he was six weeks old from an ethical breeder in Columbus, Indiana. On the way home, Bentley laid across Erickson's lap, content and happy.

"I had never had a dog before, I had only had cats, so I didn't really know what to do," Erickson said. "So we'd stop every hour and get the food out and the water...he'd be like 'no, I just want to sleep.'"

The two are inseparable. They go on walks, go out to eat, and play around the yard.

"They're very attached to their people," Erickson said. "If you put him in a shelter, he'd probably be heartbroken."

Erickson keeps up with Bentley's regular veterinary visits every four to five months, including having his tusks and hooves trimmed.

Erickson said pigs need a routine. Bentley goes to the bathroom on command, enjoys certain areas of the yard, usually when he's found food there, and does tricks.

Besides being hypoallergenic, Bentley differs from dogs in that walking him around is pretty difficult. Because, well, he's a pig.

"I can't get very far with him," Erickson said.

Bentley can be territorial, but not abrasive, she added. He'll maybe squeal loudly and run at you, but he uses his tusks more for food than anything. He'll throw the occasional temper tantrum, mainly when he goes for a car ride and has to get out.

"He's not aggressive out in public, like he's a sweetheart, and that's what people think, 'I want a pig,' but in reality no, you really don't," Erickson said.

Recently, Erickson said she's been looking to move from Prescott, but has had difficulties finding a municipality where pigs are allowed to live inside a home.

Thus far, she's been unable to find a new home.

"I'm getting denied left and right because of ordinances," Erickson said.

Recently, Erickson said, she's attempted to move to Cottage Grove, Minnesota, but the city said Erickson and Bentley can move to a home with 5 acres; however, that's too much space for two of them.

"People think he's a rural animal or like, I want a rural place," Erickson said. "I really don't. I want to be in the city with enough kind of privacy."

This is part of the problem of owning a pig, according to Erickson. Many associate classify pigs as farm animals that live outside in their own filth.

Bentley is far from any kind of "Babe" knock off.

Along with the misconception of Bentley being a rural animal, Erickson warns that owning Teacup pigs aren't something to take lightly either.

Erickson said most believe Teacup pigs will stay small, but in reality, they will grow to a be a large size. Take Bentley for example; he's a cross breed pig that weighs around 100 pounds.

"Really, they're only Teacup size when they're born," Erickson said. "Bentley was 8 ounces when he was born."

The best advice is be careful what kind of pig you're buying and who you're buying it from.

"Do your research and make sure the breeder is ethical...I personally wish I wouldn't have gotten Bentley from a breeder," Erickson said. "There are so many animals, even pigs if I really wanted to, that I could've rescued from a sanctuary."

If you're around Freedom Park and see a chubby pig grazing the area, while it might be tempting to say hello, maybe let him eat. You wouldn't want to be bothered by someone trying to take a selfie while eating breakfast, would you?