Swedberg joins Prescott Nursing & Rehab

On why he decided to join the healthcare field, Swedberg said he'd rather be able to work with people.

"I have a preference for working with humans over things," Swedberg said.

Along with working with people, Swedberg said the group he gets to work with closely has a "vast wealth of experience" to share.

Swedberg said when he began his career in Faribault, Minnesota, he worked with a 107-year-old man who remembered his uncle, who lost a leg in the war. And when he says war, the man meant the Civil War.

Swedberg learned history from people who actually experienced it.

Swedberg said he's been moving around to various places helping start up nursing homes, but that Prescott Nursing and Rehab is not going through such a change.

For someone who has spent his entire career in this field, Swedberg said he's seen it all and acknowledges the ongoing challenges nursing homes face.

"I've done it long enough that I've pretty much seen everything in the industry," Swedberg said. "The industry's changing. Staffing's tough."

However, Swedberg said people who are interested in the healthcare field shouldn't be weary of joining a fruitful and rewarding career. In fact, Swedberg said his best piece of advice for people is to "volunteer."

"See if you like the population, see if you like the people you work with, give it a test drive," Swedberg said.