Ellsworth tennis puts up a hearty battle

Andrea Roper put up a good fight for the Panthers during her one singles match at New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Riley Schumaker is shown returning a serve during the Panthers' three doubles match at New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6. (Herald photo by Dave Newman)

Don’t let the 6-1 score of the Ellsworth girls’ tennis match at New Richmond Tuesday, Sept. 6 fool you.

This was one of the most competitive matches that Ellsworth has put up against New Richmond in a decade or more. The final tally was a 6-1 loss, but the the Panthers came away with a sense of being competitive with the New Richmond team that is the favorite to win the MBC title.

Ellsworth’s win was produced by Anna Olson at two singles. She defeated New Richmond’s Mia Bakke 6-4, 7-6. Olson was the more patient of the two girls. By patiently returning shot after shot, she was able to cause the freshman Bakke a number of unforced errors.

Panthers coach Jordan Olson said that match was one of the two bright spots for the team. The other was at one doubles, where Marissa Schumaker and Maria Cole lost a marathon three-set match. New Richmond won the opening set 6-2, but Ellsworth battled back to take the second set, 6-2. The third set was a battle of wills. It wasn’t decided until it stretched to a tie-breaker, with New Richmond getting the 7-6 win.

Coach Olson said Schumaker and Cole have only been playing together for a short time because an injury opened up a spot on the doubles team.

“In practice the day before, something clicked with them,” Olson said.

The Panthers are a much more competitive team throughout the lineup this season. The girls held a number of captains’ practices over the summer. Olson said the girls have focused on the team aspect this season, understanding their match is part of the team’s chance at success. She said the girls have also worked to heighten their mental toughness this season.

On Saturday, Sept. 10 the Panthers played at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational, along with teams from Amery and Ashland.

Ellsworth finished with two first place wins, two second places, three third places and two fourth places in the tournament.

Number one doubles team seniors Allyson Stoetzel and Schumaker have been playing together since their sophomore years, Coach Olson said. However, Saturday was their last match together.

“Earlier in the summer Stoetzel tore her ACL playing basketball and will be having surgery Tuesday (Sept. 13),” Coach Olson said. “There was not a better way for them to end their season.”

The pair defeated Amery 6-2, 6-3 in their first match of the day before going on to play Ashland for first place. They won in a close match 6-6 with a 7-5 tiebreaker before winning the second set 6-4.

“It was an emotional day and I couldn’t be more proud of how they played the whole day,” Coach Olson said.

The other first place win came from three doubles team Cole and Riley Schumaker, who won 6-2, 6-3 against Ashland. They later defeated B-W 6-6 with a 7-2 tiebreak, 2-6 and 10-5 on the third set tiebreak.

“These two work really well together and proved that on Saturday,” Coach Olson said.

Second place finishes were tallied at two singles and five singles. Anna Olson at number two easily won her first match against Asland 6-2, 6-4, but lost to Amery in the championship match.

Jeanna Krause at number five singles played her first varsity match at singles, which she isn’t used to, Coach Olson said. She beat Ashland 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. She later lost to B-W in the championship match.

Third places were earned by numbers two and four doubles and number three singles.

“The two doubles team of Mady Paquet and Ali Peterson lost to Baldwin in the first match, but came back against Ashland to win 6-4. 6-4,” Coach Olson said.

Four doubles lost to Amery 2-6, 3-6 and wasn't able to play Ashland because of a forfeit.

Three singles Julie Tonsager lost her first match to Amery and came back to beat Ashland 6-3, 6-2.

Number one singles Andrea Roper lost to both Baldwin and Amery, while freshman Mattie Beck played varsity for the first time at four singles.

“Although she lost both matches she never gave up and we could see great improvements in just the two matches she was able to play,” Coach Olson said of Beck.

This is an extremely busy week for the Panthers. They play at at home against Unity Sept. 13 at 4:15 p.m., the first home match in eight years, at the new Summit tennis courts in Ellsworth.

Thursday the girls take on Osceola on the road.