The Cardinals scored on their opening drive of the second half and then found the endzone twice more to earn a 27-6 victory over the visiting Hilltoppers in a WIAA Division 6 football game on Friday night.

Senior Sean Borgerding found junior Tyson Kado inside the five yard line wide open to give Spring Valley a 13-6 lead with 7:01 to play in the third quarter. Kado carried the Glenwood City safety, who was late rotating over, into the endzone.

Kado knew when the play was called that he would be open.

“I did know (I was going to be open) because their corner was blitzing every time we went in motion,” Kado said.

Asked if he was worried about dropping the sure touchdown pass, he said, “Yes, I was.”

Borgerding wasn’t worried.

“We knew it was going to be there again,” Borgerding said. “Sometimes when you’re so wide open you’re like ‘come on, come on I’ve gotta catch this,’ but he made the play.”

Kado’s touchdown was the first of two from Borgerding. The second came on a great display of athleticism from senior Dylan Bune. Bune competed for an underthrown ball with a cornerback and quickly wrestled it away from the cornerback before fighting his way into the endzone to make the score 27-6 at the 10:54 mark in the fourth quarter.

“Dylan made a great catch. Dylan, battling some injuries early in the season,” head coach Ryan Kapping said. “He was fighting just to get on the field until about midway through the year. So, for him to come up with a big play, I was really proud to see that from him.”

Borgerding finished the night completing 3 of his 5 passes for 58 yards. His first touchdown pass showed that the Cardinals were in the control. His second touchdown pass essentially sealed the game.

Steadily throughout the game, the Cardinals continued to run effectively with senior Sam Verges, who had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 35-yard score. Verges had 26 carries for 222 yards. Borgerding ran the ball 15 times for 98 yards.

“The guys did a great job up front giving me holes to run through,” Verges said. “As long as we get that win that's what I want. I want to keep playing. It feels a lot better knowing I helped out on that.”

Borgerding was effective making the decision whether to give the ball to Verges or keep it for himself as he read the defense on each play.

“Me and Sean, it's just our thing together. If you see the guy come up and latch on, I just let go of the ball and Sean takes it and does his thing,” Verges said.

“We just read one of the lineman and that guy can't really be right,” Borgerding said chuckling. “It's tough on them because we don’t block one of their guys and we (make our decision based) off him.”

As the halftime score would indicate, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Spring Valley.

“There were a couple of drives early where a couple of penalties killed drives that we had going,” Borgerding said. “We need to minimize the mental mistakes.”

The Cardinals had eight penalties for 75 yards, including a pass interference that gave the Hilltoppers a first down in the redzone on a drive that they would score on. Spring Valley also had a false start on a fourth-and-one which led the Cardinals to punt.

“We said (at halftime) that if we can execute and stop making those mistakes we didn't feel like they could stop us,” Kapping said.

In the first half, Spring Valley also fell for a “Statue of Liberty” play from Glenwood City on a fourth-and-one in the first half. Quarterback Peter Hill dropped back to pass, faked the throw and held the ball behind his back where running back Jacob Kopacz took the ball the opposite direction with two lead blockers.

“That's Coach (Shane) Strong. He is not scared to try anything,” Kapping said. “He empties the playbook, especially in a tight game like this. It wasn't surprising at all.

“I actually got to coach in the all-star game with him this summer. He's a tremendous coach a lot of respect for him. So no, I wasn't surprised. I sort of chuckled when I saw it because I knew there'd be something that we hadn't seen.”

The Cardinals forced the Hilltoppers to punt that drive and did not get burned by Lady Liberty.

Next up for Spring Valley is Grantsburg, who earned a 57-6 victory over Cochrane/Fountain City.

The Cardinals aren’t concerned about style points this time of year, though.

“We just wanted to play another game. That's what it is in the postseason,” Borgerding said. “It's not always pretty. You just have to survive, find a way to win and move on to next week.”

DIVISION 7

Senior Anthony Ebensberger scored the lone touchdown for the Wolves (7-3) in their Level 1 playoff loss to host De Soto (8-1) at La Crosse Logan high school. Sam Hoyt carried the ball nine times for 65 yards. Ebensberger had seven carries for 33 yards and caught five passes for 45 yards.