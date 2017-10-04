The Panthers, now (11-4, 5-1) were able to pull off a three-set sweep against their conference opponents on Tuesday, Oct. 3, but the Chieftains (7-14, 2-3) proved themselves to be more than just a mid-ranked Middle Border Conference team that was to be taken seriously.

Each set was closely matched with final scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-22.

The first set featured multiple lead switches until the Panthers pulled away at 22-18 after Brooke Minder's kill, which prompted Osceola to take a timeout to try to salvage the first set of the night. But a few hitting errors from Osceola followed by a tip from setter Kaitlyn Nugent, a Morgan Kummer kill and perfect serving from Ellsworth secured the set win for the Panthers.

The second set started off similarly to the first with tied scores at 7-7 and then again at 13-13. The Panthers were able to create a more comfortable lead of 21-16 with the strong net play of Kummer and Claire Kummer's serving, which rattled Osceola's serve receive. Morgan and Claire Kummer each recorded two aces in the night's match. The two sisters also shared the spotlight in the back row where they both contributed 12 digs apiece.

More hitting errors hurt the Chieftains, and the Panthers were able to claim the second set 25-17.

Ellsworth seemed to get into their groove in the third set, and took a 5-1 lead before Osceola used a timeout to regroup. The Panthers were able to maintain a four-to-five-point lead for most of the match until the Chieftains crept back to narrow the deficit to three points at 19-16. However, the Panthers answered with Nugent setting up Morgan Kummer for a couple of quick points, which gave the Panthers the momentum they needed to seal the set and the match.

"I thought we played pretty well, especially in the first set." head coach Nicole Vande Berg said after the game. "Our serving has been a struggle lately, but in set one we didn't miss a serve, so that was nice to see."

Vande Berg was also pleased with how her team hit against Osceola's "big kids" whose blocking has been a strong asset for the Chieftains.

Mackenzie Kummer worked her magic at the net, and recorded 17 kills and three blocks, leading the Panthers in both categories. Vande Berg said that the junior middle hitter is always a reliable blocker for the team.

Kaitlyn Nugent, Ellsworth's sophomore setter, added 30 assists to her team's win. "Overall, I thought we played well. We have to get our passing up, but I thought our offense was good," Nugent said. "Next time we just have to make sure we win—not necessarily by more—but just make sure we stay strong and not give up at the end."

The Panthers will have their work cut out for them when they travel to River Falls on Thursday, Oct. 5 to take on the undefeated Wildcats.

"We know River Falls is a good team," Vande Berg said. "They were down at state last year, and I think they're even better this year, so we've got to mix up our offense to try to move their block around and work out some serve receive stuff so we're ready, and we'll do what we can."