Thursday night hoops: Big nights for Feuker and Yaeger

The Wolves had three players reach the double-digit scoring mark, which led to a 47-44 defeat over their Dunn-St. Croix foes.

Rowan Rupakus led all scorers with 16 points, and Lexi Diesing finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Sophomore Katie Feuker recorded her first varsity double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and also added six steals and two assists to her stat line.

Ellie Funk added ten rebounds and two points to her team's win, and Alyssa Peterson chipped in eight boards, three steals and one point.

Rachel Prestrud led the Bulldogs in scoring with 13 points.

Both teams continue their season on Thursday, Dec. 21. The Wolves will take on the Colfax Vikings (3-3, 2-1) at Plum City next week, and Boyceville will head to Cameron the same night.

Mondovi 45, Spring Valley 29

The Cardinals girls basketball team (0-7, 0-3) remains winless after their seventh game of the season.

The Cardinals were able to outscore the Buffaloes (6-1, 3-0) 16-13 in the second half, but the three-point advantage was not nearly enough to make up for Mondovi's strong 32-13 lead at halftime.

Brianna O'Brien was SV's leading scorer with 10 points, Camryn Wegener had seven, Lexi Johansen added six, Lydia Wittmer had four, and Erin Stans added two.

Mondovi's Haley Poeschel put up 21 points against the Cardinals, and is now averaging 18.3 points per game on the season.

The Cardinals will face a tough Division 3 Prescott team on Thursday, Dec. 21 before their holiday break. The Buffaloes will take on the undefeated Durand Panthers (6-0, 3-0) on Tuesday, Dec. 19 for a Dunn-St. Croix showdown.

Prescott 75, Somerset 43

Haylee Yaeger led her Cardinals team (3-2, 3-1) to another Middle Border Conference victory on Thursday, Dec. 14 by putting up her season-high 29 points.

The Spartans (2-5, 1-2) were once within four of the Cardinals at 39-35, but from there, Prescott went on a 36-8 run to leave Somerset in the dust.

Yaeger also recorded 11 rebounds on the night, and Bella Lenz added 13 points to her team's win. All but three of Prescott's 13 players made it into the scoring column against the Spartans.

Prescott is now tied for second in the MBC with Baldwin-Woodville—just one game behind Saint Croix Central.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, the Cardinals take on Yaeger's former Hastings team (4-0) at home at 7:15 p.m. The Spartans also continue their season on Tuesday night at Ellsworth.

Boys basketball

Ellsworth 63, Saint Croix Falls 48

The Panthers took it to the Saint Croix Falls Saints in their second of three games this week.

Alex Motley led his team to a 28-21 halftime lead after the Panthers struggled to contain their turnovers. Motley finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

Ellsworth cleaned up its ball handling in the second half and outscored the Saints 35-27 for their third win of the season.

Drake Flom finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, and led the Panthers in scoring and rebounding.

Logan Benson also finished with a double-double: 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also added three blocks to his stat line.

Erik Lange recorded his career-high of eight assists against the Saints, and also added five points, three rebounds and one block to his stat line.

Logan Richards finished with four points, and Cole Woodland added three of his own.

The Panthers finish their packed week at home on Friday, Dec. 15 against the 2-1 Amery Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.