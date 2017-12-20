Prescott and SV start competition seasons on high notes

"It was their first performance for both dances," Prescott's head coach Samantha Schoen said, "and normally we get a performance before that, so that was a little nerve-wracking."

Even without having performed their pom and jazz routines prior to the Menomonie competition, Schoen said her team did great, "especially with having three freshmen who don't know what [competition season] is like."

The Cardinals continued their season at Little Chute the following weekend on Dec. 9 where they saw some of their top competition—Waupaca in jazz, and Little Chute in pom. This time the Cardinals kept their first-place ranking in pom, but dropped to runner-up for jazz.

"We went over there to see our biggest competition, and it was a great learning experience," Schoen said. "We had great performances, but we just have to step them up to compete with our competition."

Schoen said that her veteran dancers have only gone to state with undefeated records in the past, but that their loss in Little Chute has shown them what they need to improve on in order to be at the top come March.

"The kids have a whole new drive to work harder now that they've seen what they will be up against at the end of the year," she said.

The Cardinals' quote for the 2017-18 season is "Fire burns brighter in the dark," and a loss early in the season is a surefire motivator for the Prescott team to make necessary improvements before burning bright at regionals.

Schoen's team received some consistent feedback from judges at both competitions, and will be fine-tuning their dances in the next month before showing them off at their home conference competition.

"Some judges loved our stuff and other judges didn't—it's just personal opinion," Schoen said. "So, that's what's different about dance than any other sport—it's not based on points on a board, it's all about what people think."

The Cardinals have over three weeks to perfect their routines before conference, which Schoen said is, "plenty of time."

Three weeks of just practice may get to be dull for some teams, but the Cardinals' strong bonds between their dancers will get them through the monotonous weeks without a competition.

"Everyone gets along with each other, and everyone seems super happy every day," Schoen said. "Everyone is really good about coming to practice and forgetting about if they had a bad day and just focusing on dance."

The Cardinals' competition schedule picks up again on Saturday, Jan. 13 when they'll host the conference meet. Doors will open for spectators at 8 a.m., competition will begin at 9 a.m., and awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to come enjoy a day of dance with food and a live D.J.

Prescott dance fans will also be able to check out the Cardinals' progress on Thursday, Dec. 21 when the team performs during halftime of the girls basketball game against Spring Valley.

Spring Valley

Like Prescott, Spring Valley also kicked off their competition at Menomonie where they took fourth in both pom and jazz.

"It went really well," co-head coach Tiffany Schultz said. "I think we were pleasantly surprised."

Last year the SV Cardinals did not place in jazz, but were pleased to see their expected improvements at this year's classic.

"They are growing in all of their techniques, which is really healthy," Schultz said of her dancers. "I think they've just come a long way in their technique, especially in jazz because it is so technical," co-head coach Kelsey Carr said, "but they're performing so much better, and look so much more elegant."

"The nerves were definitely high," senior Kallie Stone said about the first competition of the season, "but I do think we pushed it really well, and now we can try to do even better."

Emma Esanbock, a sophomore, said she thought her team's nerves helped them perform at a higher level.

"I definitely think our nerves actually surprisingly helped us get more energy in our dance," Esanbock said, "and with that being my first competition, it was really nice to feel that energy."

Schultz's and Carr's team traveled to River Falls on Saturday, Dec. 16 for another competition where they took first in pom and had three soloists place in the top half of their divisions— Stone took first, Carley Laffin placed third and Taylor Falde finished in fourth place.

The Cardinals head to Prescott on Jan. 13 for their conference competition, and will continue to fight off illnesses in the meantime.

"We've had a lot of illness," Carr said, "just with the stress of school and everything."

"That's been another challenge to overcome," Schultz added.

The Cardinals already have low numbers with just eight dancers, so staying healthy is especially crucial for the small SV team.

The team's physical and mental well-being plays a big factor in areas where the Cardinals typically received the most constructive feedback — energy level and performance style.

"I think that's an area that's kind of hard," Schultz said, "because you want to focus on the technique all of the time and making sure that you have all the moves right, but you can't forget that you're also trying to entertain people."

Because of this, Schultz said her team constantly works on displaying energy that shows how much they love to dance. To keep their team reenergized, Carr and Schoen have coordinated team bonding activities that have provided their dancers with confidence boosters.

"We try to focus on the things that they're doing really well," Carr said. "They might say, 'I messed up on this turn,' but we'll say, 'Well, the rest of it looked really great, and we did really great, so let's focus on the things that went well rather than the things that didn't.'"

If you ask the dancers how the season is going so far, they'll unanimously say, "It's been very fun."

When asked this question, Esanbock said, "We're all very different personality-wise, so it's a lot of fun to just hangout after school and work together."