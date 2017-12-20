Tuesday, Dec. 19 basketball recaps

The Panthers, much like their previous game against New Richmond, faced an early deficit, 12-2 and 15-4, after Tori Gaerus made four first-half three's for the Spartans.

The Spartans outscored their hosts 43-34 in the first behind Gaerus's 12 and Anna Rybacki's 14 points, while D. Schanctner added 10. The Panther triumvirate of Emma Swanson, Kaitlyn Nugent, and Autumn Earney kept it a close game by tallying 27 of their squad's 34 points.

Nugent lit up the second half with 15 points, highlighted by a three-pointer that gave the Panthers their first lead of the game at approximately the three-minute mark.

Despite a mid-second half deficit of 15 points, Ellsworth fought back to be in contention for the win late. Nugent's barrage was supported by Olivia Lynner's seven and Autumn Earney's eight second-half points.

In the end, the Panthers could not consistently keep Somerset's Anna Rybicki out of the lane, and she made them pay with 28 points and several assisted baskets to teammates. The Spartans made just enough free throws in the last three minutes to keep the charging Panthers at bay.

"We fell into an early hole in both halves and we just ran out of gas in the end," Panthers head coach Jason Janke said, "but we are doing some really good things in between."

Janke said he wouldn't characterize his team as a "young team," due to the varsity experience his players have, but said the Panthers are very inexperienced in "to-the-wire" games.

"Our girls, over their basketball careers, have either faced tremendous deficits or won some games when things really went their way," Janke said. "Our players are learning that to be where we want to be as a program, you have to learn how to win the kinds of games we've had recently with Somerset and New Richmond."

Janke and his coaching staff have told their girls that sometimes you have to get your heart ripped out in order to learn the necessary tough lessons.

"Well, we've gotten our heart ripped out twice in seven days, so the heartbreak part...we're getting that part of the experience," Janke said. "The good news is that they are not satisfied with just being close; they are hungry for success that they can see on the scoreboard, and even though us coaches see the progress, kids need to see that verified with some wins.

"These girls will go back to work. We know that."

The Panthers head to Glenwood City on Dec. 27 where they'll face Augusta at 3 p.m. in the Hilltoppers' holiday tournament.

Scoring for Somerset: Rybacki 28, Gaerus 16, Schactner 14, G. Hammer 7, R. Gaikowski 4, L. Hoff 2.

Scoring for Ellsworth: Nugent 26, Earney 15, Swanson 11, Lynner 9, Camryn Richards 3, Aly Reuvers 2.

Hastings 70, Prescot 57

Haylee Yaeger's former basketball team, the 7-0 Hastings Raiders, claimed a 13-point win over Yaeger's new Prescott team on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals center was able to put up 20 points against her old teammates, but Hastings' Krystal Carlson's and Mallory Brake's combined 48 points were too much for the Cardinals to match.

Prescott found themselves behind by 19 points in the first 10 minutes of the game, but were able to cut the deficit to nine at halftime and were within seven early in the second half.

Prescott head coach Ron Murphy said his team played pretty well after coming back from the Raiders' 19-point advantage, but weren't able to stop Carlson and Brake—Hastings' "long" and "outstanding" players.

Carlson, a 5'11" senior; and Brake, a 6'0" sophomore; used their long wingspans to outwork the Cardinals in an area Murphy said his team is still working on—rebounding.

Along with Yaeger's 20 points, Allie Murphy and Bella Lenz each added 15 points to their team's 57 total. The two guards led their team in assists—Allie finished with five, and Lenz added four dimes herself.

Prescott hosts the Spring Valley Cardinals on Thursday, Dec. 21 in their last game before the holidays.

Boys basketball

Prescott 75, Osceola 56

The Prescott boys basketball team remains undefeated after their first five games of the season.

The Cardinals took down another Middle Border Conference opponent on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and were led in scoring by Peter Brookshaw (31 points) and Parker Nielsen (20 points).

Joe Roosen chipped in nine points for his team's win, Bryan Tayson added seven, Westy Bartsch and Dylan Rieken each finished with three, and Joey Lubich contributed two points of his own.

Over the holidays, the Cardinals will head to Hastings, MN to play in the Raiders' holiday tournament. They'll face the 3-3 hosting team on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. in their first tournament game.