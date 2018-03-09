The Prescott Cardinals (23-2) and Ellsworth Panthers (20-5) boys basketball teams gave their fans one final well-fought rivalry game on Thursday, March 8 at the Division 3 WIAA Sectional 1 semifinals.

Though many wondered if they could beat another team for the third time this season, the Cardinals gave the Panthers their fifth and final loss of the season, three of which Prescott was responsible for.

The Cards claimed an 83-61 victory over their Middle Border Conference rivals, but after one half of play, it looked promising that the Panthers may have been the new team representing the MBC at the sectional finals.

The Panthers came into Thursday night's game knowing it'd be close to impossible to slow down Prescott's star Peter Brookshaw, but if they could slow down the pace of the game along with Brookshaw's teammates, they'd have a good chance at advancing. They executed their game plan near perfectly in the first 18 minutes of play.

Ellsworth's Drake Flom and Alex Motley came out in the first half hungry to keep their basketball careers alive; Flom put up 10 points in the first eight minutes of play, and Motley created offensive opportunities for his team by picking the pockets of Prescott players left and right in the backcourt. Their efforts, along with an eight-point first-half performance from sophomore Logan Richards allowed the Panthers to never trail by more than two in the second half.

Defensively, the Panthers limited Prescott to relying on Brookshaw to solely keep them in the game in the first half. The Prescott point guard's 19 points helped his team get within five at the break after an uncharacteristic, poor shooting half from the Cardinals.

The Panthers led 38-33 at the break, but only a fool would have ruled the Cardinals out with 18 minutes still left in the game.

Many high school players would have come out in the second half timid to shoot the ball after a not-so-great first-half shooting performance, but that wasn't the case for Prescott's guards.

Parker Nielsen brought the Cardinals within two with a three to start the final half of play, and Joe Roosen followed his lead with two back-to-back deep shots to give Prescott a four-point lead. Roosen added two more Prescott points to bring his personal point total to 10 with 16 minutes left in the game after just scoring two points in the first half.

Roosen and Prescott's confidence was back, and the Panthers slowly began to watch their lead and hopes of an upset slip away as an all-too-familiar Prescott run started to creep up on them.

Roosen's 110 percent effort and Brookshaw's unstoppable isolation ball soon brought the Cardinals to their first double-digit lead of the night with 12 minutes remaining in the game. The Panthers began rushing shots and straying from their plan to slow down the tempo as the pressure to stay alive began to sink in.

A Flom and-one and a pair of Motley free throws brought the purple squad within single digits one last time with 7:36 left in the game, but there was no stopping the experienced Cardinals from there.

Brookshaw, the now four-time sectional finals competitor, led all scorers with 33 points, but Roosen's 19-point second half was what set the tone for Prescott's 50-23 second-half advantage.

With the win, the Cardinals advance to their fifth consecutive WIAA sectional finals game, while the Panthers end their historic season with a 20-5 record, the program's best since the 1966-67 season.

Motley led the Panthers with 21 points, while Flom added 18 to Ellsworth's 61 total. The two seniors combined for 2,035 career points, and will be irreplaceable for next year's Panthers team.

"They're fantastic," Ellsworth's head coach Tim Dahl said of his seniors, Flom, Motley, co-captain Zach Nugent, Isaac Galle and Logan Betthauser. "I couldn't ask for five better kids. Just could not. I know not all of them played a lot, but they came out every day trying to make our starters better."

As for Flom and Motley, Dahl had to pause to collect his thoughts on his two senior varsity veterans. "Drake and Alex, I can't say enough good things about those kids," Dahl said. "They took this program to heights it's never been before. It's because of them."

As much as the two seniors will be missed by Ellsworth's boys basketball program, closing the door on their high school basketball careers will be just as hard on Flom and Motley.

"I'm just mad that my whole career is over," Motley said following Thursday's game. "This has been my whole life since third grade. Every day I've had something to do with basketball. Whether it's just sending a text about the sport or spending 12 hours in the gym, this has been my whole life, and now it's over."

Motley hopes to continue his basketball career at the collegiate level, but knows nothing will compare to playing with the guys he's grown to love during his time as an Ellsworth Panther.

"This feeling sucks," Flom, who leaves his mark on Ellsworth boys basketball as the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,127 career points, said. "Realizing that this is my last high school basketball game is what really hits me the hardest. I'm just excited for this group of guys next year. We laid the foundation of what they need to do, and they've got something really special going on."

With Flom and Motley gone next year, the role of soon-to-be senior Logan Benson, Ellsworth's third-leading scorer and top rebounder, will grow tremendously. Benson couldn't ask for better seniors to have played with, and Flom and Motley couldn't ask for better hands to leave their beloved program in than Benson's.

"This loss makes me want to work even harder than I have any other offseason, and I want to come back and have as much of a successful season next year as we did this year," Benson said. "I feel really bad for Drake and Alex right now, we couldn't get it done for them, but next year I'm going to take on a bigger role scoring-wise and try to lead the team the best I can, because we're losing two really great leaders on the floor."

"These guys took this program to a level it hasn't been at in over 50 years. With the way they played this year, they've got a lot to be proud of," Dahl said. "We won't hang our heads, we'll get back to work. That's all we can do."

Cardinal and Panther games may resemble those of the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, but once the final buzzer sounds, Prescott and Ellsworth are able to set aside their rivalry and recognize their opponents' talent.

"They're such a good team," Prescott's head coach Nick Johnson said of the Panthers. "It's hard to beat a really good team three times and we found a way to do that tonight, but they played very well against us. The first half they just outworked us every way possible.

"Hats off to them, but hats off to our guys, too."

Johnson credited his team's win to the Cardinals' ability to hold the Panthers to 23 second-half points and to remain confident after being down by five at the half. At the break, he told his guards to keep shooting, which led to three straight three-pointers for the Cardinals to start the second half.

"That's what we needed," Johnson said. "That proved that we are a complete team."

Roosen, who was responsible for two of Prescott's three turning-point threes, said he came out in the second half knowing his high school basketball career was on the line.

"I knew this could be my last game, so I started shooting with more confidence," Roosen said. "After the first couple (shots) went in I thought, 'OK, I'm ready.'"

Roosen said Prescott vs. Ellsworth has always been a fun rivalry, and because of that, seeing the careers of Flom and Motley come to an end was almost bittersweet for him.

"They've all had wonderful careers, and it's sad to see them come to an end."

Brookshaw shared his praise for his teammates before complimenting the play of his career-long opponents.

"Our wing shooters played with more confidence (after the first half), and after they knocked down a few shots, that just opened up our offense," Brookshaw said. "Joe came up huge in the second half. I was relied on a lot more in the first half, but once they hit a few more shots in the second half, it made Ellsworth play more honestly."

The No. 6-state-ranked Cardinals will face the No. 5 Wisconsin Dells Chiefs (24-1) in the Sectional 1 finals on Saturday, March 10, and Brookshaw expects to be faced with a 1-2-2 zone defense. "I'll just try to get into the middle and do work," he said.

To conclude his postgame interview, Brookshaw shared his high regards for both Flom and Motley, who he considers friends more than rivals.

"They're great friends of mine. We hangout outside of basketball," Brookshaw said. "It's been fun playing against them and forming relationships with them through the game of basketball."

"The worst part about playing (Brookshaw) is that he gets better and better every year," Flom said. "I tip my hat to that kid, I always will. We'll be best buds forever. He's one of the nicest kids in this whole conference."

The Cardinals will face the Chiefs at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Menomonie High School.