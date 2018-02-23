WIAA wrestling: Ellsworth sends two to state finals

"This doesn't get old," Stuhl said after his semifinal match. "There are the same feelings every year. It's just amazing to be able to go out there tomorrow night to wrestle for a state title."

Stuhl will be wrestling for his fourth straight state title and the chance to become the 15th high school wrestler in Wisconsin history to win four state championships.

Lansing (Jr., 41-5) earned a spot in the finals after coming back from a 1-0 deficit in his semifinals match against Ryan Hannah (Sr., 45-3) of Viroqua. The Ellsworth junior took down Hannah in the final 10 seconds of the match to claim a thrilling 2-1 victory.

"I'm in shock," Lansing said after beating Hannah. "Just like what Sam tells me, a win's a win."

Lansing will see Mauston's Teagan Miller (Sr., 45-2) in his championship match.

The state finals are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Kohl Center.