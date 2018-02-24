Kosnopfal (Jr., 28-16), the Panthers' 152-pound wrestler, went 0-2 on the day to finish as the sixth-place wrestler of his weight class.

The Ellsworth junior lost to Mauston's Jarrett Dolata (Sr., 44-5) by a 10-5 decision in the consolation semifinals, and was then pinned by Devan Vandenbush (Sr., 46-8) of Luxemburg-Casco in Saturday's Division 2 152-pound fifth-place match.

George (Sr., 31-9) started his Saturday run with an 8-4 decision loss to Dakota Brockman (Sr., 41-9) of Freedom in the 170-pound consolation semifinals, but came out strong in his fifth-place match against conference opponent Garrett Hecht (Sr., 38-12) of Somerset. George claimed a 12-3 decision over Hecht in his final individual match of his high school career.

Next, Sam Stuhl and Jared Lansing will wrestle for the Panthers in the state finals, which are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.