The Cardinals accomplished their year-long goal of being state champions after Peter Brookshaw hit a game-winning buzzer-beater three to defeat the Valders Vikings (24-4) by a slim 63-62 margin. Brookshaw's shot was eerily similar to former Badger and current Los Angeles Clippers player Sam Dekker's 2012 state championship-winning three-pointer.

Brookshaw took control of the game once the Cardinals' 25-17 lead over the Vikings turned into a 42-41 Valders' advantage with 8:23 left to play. The Vikings' comeback was spurred by senior Kyle Tuma whose 31 second-half points helped his team take a seven-point lead with less than four minutes left in the championship game. Tuma finished with 35 points to lead all scorers.

Down by seven with 3:17 left to play, a Brookshaw steal and layup brought the Cards within five before senior Joe Roosen hit a corner three for Prescott to make it a one-possession game with 2:28 to go. Roosen came up clutch again for the Cards with a steal-turned-layup that gave Prescott a 60-59 lead with 32 seconds left on the clock.

Tuma responded with a three to put the Vikings back up by two with 13 to go, but 13 seconds was more than enough time for Prescott to claim the game.

After Valders created their final lead, Brookshaw dribbled up the court, passed the ball to Brian Tayson who then set a screen for the star point guard, which Brookshaw used to create space and get a three off as the final seconds of the clock ticked down.

"When (Tuma) hit it I was trying to get up the court as fast as I could, and I saw that there were eight second left and then I just tried to get as good of a look as I could," Brookshaw said. "I knew I wasn't going to get a great look, obviously, but I just put it up there and it went in for us."

"Wow. That just happened," Prescott's head coach Nick Johnson said following his team's one-point win. "Unbelievable game. Valders is a great team. A great team. But we never lost our composure. I can't be more proud of the kids we have. They earned it and they deserve this championship. It's just crazy."

The Cards came out hot shooting 3-4 from three-point range in the first six minutes of the game, but relied on their defense once their outside shooting went cold for the remainder of the half. Prescott finished the first half shooting 4-13 from deep, but held the Vikings to just 17 points and headed into the locker room with an eight-point lead.

Prescott earned a 10-point lead in the first four minutes of the second half, but the Vikings worked their way back into the game by drawing fouls on the Cards and shooting 11-11 from the free-throw line.

Brookshaw, with his team's title on the line, reacted like any great basketball player would by getting to the free-throw line to stop the clock and put points on the board for his team. Five of Brookshaw's 28 total points came from free throws.

Roosen's five late-game, lead-changing points were crucial, Tuma's 31 second-half points were detrimental for his team's chances, but the Saturday, March 17 state finals game will be remembered by Brookshaw's deep three that sealed Prescott's first-ever state championship.

"He's as good of a kid as he is a player," Johnson said of Brookshaw. "He's unbelievable. He's the hardest working kid in our program with the time that he put in. We feel that he could be playing D1 basketball. It's shocking to me that he didn't get those offers. He's going to go on and have a great career at NDSU (where he'll play D1 baseball), but he's as good as it gets. Obviously I'm biased, but I think he could play D1 basketball at a high level. He's 6-foot, but he plays way bigger than that."

Saturday's game marked Prescott's second straight trip to the state finals, but Saturday's conclusion was much more joyful than their 2017 73-47 championship loss to Appleton Xavier.

"We had a very good team last year, and we lost to a very good team, and that was kind of tough for us to make it to the state championship game and not play well," Johnson said. "That led us into our offseason and how good we thought we could be this year. We had a lot of doubters, and when you lose a 7-footer, I don't blame people for saying that Prescott was going to be down and wouldn't be coming back. But we knew what we had.

"There was never a doubt in our locker room that we could win a state tournament."

Johnson said that coming into the state tournament as a three seed also added to his team's chip on its shoulder, which they used to their benefit. "We knew what we could do, and I'm so proud of our kids," Johnson said.

Saturday's win concluded Prescott's 26-2 season, which ended with a 12-game win streak. The Cards' final of two losses came on Jan. 27 against Lake City, Minn. Lake City and Farmington, Minn. were the only two teams to hand Prescott losses this season.

"The turning point of the season I think was when we lost to Lake City," Johnson said. "In that locker room we were devastated that we lost that game, but we looked at our team and said, 'That's it. No more losses.'"

And Johnson's players responded.

The Cardinals faced halftime deficits against Saint Croix Central and Ellsworth and fought their way back against Wisconsin Dells and Valders in the final games of their seasons, but never once doubted what their team was capable of.

"We've been down before and we always battle back," Roosen said. "We always know that we have scorers and we have really, really, really good defense, so I think we pride ourselves in our defense and our ability to get a stop."

Brookshaw and Roosen suited up as Prescott basketball players for the final time on Saturday, but ending their high school careers on a picture-perfect finish will ease the pain of handing in their Prescott basketball jerseys one final time.

"It hasn't hit me that it's the last organized basketball game that I might play in my whole life, but I'm sure it will later tonight or tomorrow," Brookshaw said. "Obviously it's sad, but there's no better way that I would have wanted it to have ended."

If Wisconsin high school basketball fans learned anything this year, it's to not doubt the capabilities of Prescott basketball.

The Cardinals will be down an irreplaceable 2018 senior class next year, but have big plans for the years to come.

"For next year, I think Parker (Nielsen) and Brian (Tayson) and Jacob (Doffing), I think they'll dominate the conference again," Brookshaw said. "I know they'll work hard in the offseason, and hopefully they can get back here again next year."

"Ever since our freshman year when we lost Charlie (Tayson), Clay (Seifert) and Mike (Harris), everybody said that we're not going to be as good," Roosen said. "But every single year we went to the sectional finals and went to state and now we're state champions."

Scoring for the Cardinals: Brookshaw 28, Nielsen 13, Tayson 11, Roosen 8, Westy Bartsch 3.

Scoring for the Vikings: Tuma 35, Treyner Sundsmo 11, Trent Hickmann 9, Connor Faucett 4, Fletcher Dallas 3.