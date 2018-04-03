Criteria for selection include grade point average, number of varsity letters earned during high school career, individual awards and participation in lead-up competition to state tournaments.

Below are the profiles of the five Pierce County scholar athletes.

Plum City

Tayler Whipple: Whipple is the daughter of Mike Whipple and Michelle Walker. Whipple's cumulative GPA is 3.80. She participated in volleyball for four years and received second-team All-Conference honors her sophomore year. She was also a football cheerleader for four years each fall, and has been a member of the Elmwood/Plum City basketball and Plum City softball teams for four years. Whipple is an active member in her school and has participated in forensics, Future Farmers of America (FFA), band, choir, fall dance, student council, Community Table and American Heart Association during her high school career. She will be attending Winona State University this fall and will be majoring in chemistry.

"Being named the Dunn-St. Croix scholar athlete for Plum City was a great accomplishment that has been a goal for me," Whipple told the Herald. "I couldn't have done it without all the support from my teammates, family, community and all of my coaches who have pushed me to be the best athlete I can be. Sports have been a big part of my life and I couldn't be more proud to get this award."

Elmwood

Hannah Feuker: Feuker is the daughter of Craig and Andrea Feuker. Feuker's cumulative GPA is 4.0, and she's been a member of the Elmwood volleyball, basketball and softball teams for four years. She's also been an active member in Elmwood's National Honors Society, student council, FFA and the Spanish Club. Feuker plans on attending UW-Eau Claire after her time at Elmwood High School.

"I am pretty excited because athletics and academics are things I have put a lot of time and effort into," Feuker said, "and it has definitely paid off."

Luke Baier: Baier is the son of Joe and Becky Baier. Baier is an A/B honor roll student. He participated in baseball his freshman and sophomore years and was a member of the Elmwood/Plum City football and basketball teams all four years of his high school career. Baier was named to the DSC's Football All-Conference First Team as a senior and received second-team honors in football as a junior. He was named to the DSC's Basketball All-Conference First Team as a junior and earned a spot on the second team his sophomore and senior basketball seasons. Baier will also participate in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association's Senior All-Star Game in June. Aside from athletics, Baier has also participated in FFA; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); and student council while at Elmwood High School.

"I am honored to have been selected as the Elmwood male representative for the DSC scholar athlete," Baier said. "It is rewarding to receive this award."

Spring Valley

Tessa Cipriano: Cipriano is the daughter of Gretchen and Ron Cipriano, and she has recorded a cumulative GPA of 3.963. She's participated in Spring Valley volleyball (one year), cross country (three years), basketball (four years) and softball (four years). Cipriano has also participated in band, choir, Spring Valley school plays, student council and Cardinal Care during her high school career. The Spring Valley senior plans on attending Northern Michigan University where she'll study education after her high school graduation.

"I am very honored to be named Spring Valley's DSC scholar athlete this year," Cipriano said. "It can be difficult at times to maintain a high GPA while participating in varsity sports. I'm proud that my hard work for the past four years has paid off to let me receive a prestigious award like this."

Craigen Anderson: Anderson is the son of Barb Anderson and Jon VanDien, and his GPA is 3.833. Anderson has played football, basketball and baseball throughout his high school career and has also participated in National Ocean Sciences Bowl and Science Olympiad during his time as a Spring Valley Middle/High School student. Anderson will study engineering at Purdue University after his high school graduation.

Anderson: "I'm very honored that I was recognized for this award and for the persistence and devotion needed to be a scholar athlete."