Prep track: Cards stack up against D1 schools at Stout

Co-head coach Mark Dewitz described the Cardinals teams as "youth heavy" with strong upperclassmen leadership — a coach's ideal team.

"(The upperclassmen) instill our values to the large group and show them how to work," Dewitz said. "They're already showing some good talent and character."

Prescott's team values are what have kept their upperclassmen numbers from dwindling, a trend that many track teams see.

"Thankfully, that's not our case," Calabrese said. "We're pretty spread out across the board. We're pretty fortunate that kids have stuck with it, and I think part of that is just getting them to see success and longing to stay with it and also finding that balance between academics and being able to handle everything that's coming at them in high school. I think this group has done a great job of that."

"I think this is a good sport to try because there are a lot of things you can try, it focuses on individuality, but it also teaches you how to work as a team," junior Ricky Magee said.

Though track is an individualized sport, Calabrese and Dewitz's athletes are still able to keep their team goals in mind.

Sophomore Wyatt Holum told the Herald that Calabrese opened the first day of practice with a team bonding icebreaker that she used with her kindergarten class.

"It was super awkward, but we got to know each other better," Holum said. "We like to try to keep it fun.

"I just try to do my best and hope it shows that everybody else should try their best," sophomore Holum said.

"Do as good as you can because having the positivity is going to help everyone out," senior Chase Zeimet said. "If upperclassmen are being negative, underclassmen are going to see that and think, 'Oh, they're mad so we should be mad, too.'"

UW-Stout Elite Meet

Both Cardinal teams competed at the UW-Stout Elite Indoor Meet alongside Division 1 schools such as Hudson and River Falls on Friday, April 6 and came home with notable performances.

The boys team left Stout with a 10th-place finish and 16.5 points, outlasting 10 of their opponents. The River Falls boys team came in first place with 97 total points.

The Cardinal girls claimed a 15th-place finish with nine total points, which put them ahead of five other teams including the New Richmond Tigers. Hudson came out on top on the girls' side with 93 points.

The boys were led by senior Westy Bartsch who claimed a third-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 47 feet, 3.5 inches.

Junior Joe Lubich took fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.20 seconds and recorded five points for his Cardinals team.

Holum added 4.5 points to the Cardinals' 16.5 total by tying for fourth place in the high jump by clearing 5-10.

"I'm really happy that I (cleared 5-10) and that I'm able to keep doing it, but I really want to get 6-0," Holum said. "The coaches say I can jump high enough, but it's just form right now."

Holum cleared the 5-10 mark on his final of three tries. "I was really frustrated with myself because I did it on the first try the other day and today I wasn't able to get it until the third try today," Holum said, "so I was just going through my reps mentally. The coaches helped me out a lot."

Coach Dewitz said once Holum is able to practice outside, he'll easily clear 6-0.

"It's going to happen eventually," Holum said.

The boys' 4x400 relay team finished in eighth place to claim Prescott's final point of the meet.

The girls' nine points came from senior Katie Burmood and freshmen Tori Benck and Abby Syverson. Burmood finished in fifth place in the long jump with a mark of 15-09.

Benck added four more points to the Cardinals' nine total by taking fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:03.84. Syverson recorded a time of 7.71 in the 55 to round out Prescott's scoring.