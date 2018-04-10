This year's sportsmanship award is the Panthers' fourth in program history. They were also recognized for their sportsmanship efforts in 1999, 2008 and 2010.

The WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance sportsmanship award is presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments. The award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators.

The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, area hotels and restaurants.

Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are upheld. Award winners receive a plaque and banner in recognition of the honor.

Ellsworth was determined to have exhibited the sportsmanship worthy of the award at the state team wrestling tournament on March 3, according to the WIAA. The Panthers cruised to a 53-6 victory over Chilton/Hilbert in the Division 2 semifinals before falling to Luxemburg-Casco in the title match, 30-28.

"As coaches we always joke with one another that we never want this award, because it means that we also took second," Panthers' head coach Mark Matzek said. "But all kidding aside, I am honestly proud of the individuals on this team for being recognized for winning and losing with class. In the atmosphere of today's professional sports when there is a celebration dance for every tackle, catch, or home run it can be a struggle for high school coaches in all arenas to teach their athletes to compete with class. It is a fine line for wrestling because it is such a physical sport and at Ellsworth we wrestle an aggressive style.

"So, at times it is hard to turn this aggressiveness off, but this team was able to be gladiators on the mat from whistle to whistle and supportive teammates on the bench. It is a testament to the character of this team and a well-deserved recognition for every young man in this program."

The Prescott boys basketball team received honorable mention sportsmanship honors after their state tournament performance from March 15-17. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.

The Valders boys basketball team won the boys basketball sportsmanship award after displaying what the WIAA referred to as "outstanding sportsmanship" after losing 63-62 to Prescott in the Division 3 championship.